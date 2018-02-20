H.E Humaid Al Qutami announced the launch of the Dubai International Medical Tourism Forum Award

The award comprises of four categories, most exceptional medical tourism initiative, most exceptional health prevention and treatment initiative, most exceptional patient care and customer service initiative and the most exceptional patient safety and quality of health services initiative.

Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami Chairman of the Board and Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced the launch of the Dubai International Medical Tourism Forum Award on Tuesday.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, the two-day event brought on its first day around 700 experts in the field of health, tourism and travel.

Al Qutami made the announcement during the opening of the first edition of the Dubai International Medical Tourism Forum.

The forum provided the experts with a platform to discuss the latest trends in health tourism, methodologies to ensure patient protection, patient insurance, ways to enhance patient experience and strategies to create an overall environment that foster medical tourism.

The forum also included leaders and decision makers from international and local organizations such as Dubai Police, Directorate of Residency and Foreign and affairs, Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and Emirates Airlines to name a few.

In his opening speech, Al Qutami said the forum, which is organized by the DHA supports the DHA and Dubai’s efforts in attracting more than 500,000 health tourists by 2020.

He commented on the importance of the forum and its topics, which support Dubai’s goal of becoming a hub for local and international medical tourism by utilizing the city’s diverse opportunities and exceptional facilities, and encouraging incentives that promote the growth of the private health sector.

Dr Layla Al Marzouqi, Director of Medical Tourism Council said Dubai's strategic location, diagnostic and treatment services and competitive packages and infrastructure places the city on the right path to becoming a favourite destination for medical tourism hence achieving Dubai's goal of attracting 500,000 medical tourists by 2020.

To better allow medical tourists to plan their trips when visiting Dubai for treatment she said the Dubai Health Experience (DXH) project was launched, which provides a one stop electronic portal for medical tourists to book tickets and access comprehensive information about the health care services, visas, hotel and other touristic services and packages.

Al Marzouqi said the Forum, which is concentrated around the theme “Reimagining Experience” healthcare travel is dedicated to bring together prominent leaders and pioneers from the public and private health and travel sectors, to create a platform for regional and global exchange of knowledge and expertise in the field of healthcare and travel experience.

Industry leaders from around the world are participating in the two-day event, which features Ambassadors in the UAE and the success stories of popular medical tourism destinations. Other prominent speakers include international industry experts and researchers who will exchange ideas and share knowledge to improve global medical tourism practices.

The event focuses on six main axes: the future of health tourism, health travel metrics and reliable global index, patient centered care, impact of technological innovation on health tourism, medical tourism insurance, areas of health tourism experience and role of social media influencers in the health tourism industry.

The forum will see discussions between 40 regional and international experts through eight interactive and 23 specialized lectures.

