HCT to Collaborate with Leading Mexican University to Develop Innovative, Student-Centered Initiatives

DUBAI: The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), the UAE’s largest applied higher education institution, will work closely with leading Mexican university system, the Universidad Techmilenio, to create a raft of initiatives including student and faculty exchanges, common curricular and innovation centers, after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the parties today, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai. The agreement was signed by Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi, Vice Chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology, and Dr. Hector Mauricio Escamilla, President of Universidad Techmilenio, and will see the parties collaborate on the jointly-beneficial initiatives over a period of five years.

The Universidad Techmilenio is a multi-campus educational system with 28 campuses in 24 cities across Mexico, as well as operating an e-university system. It offers students the opportunity to gain professional skills in science, engineering and technology, as well as having a strong focus on continuing education and distance learning systems. In addition to facilitating an extensive student and faculty exchange program, under the terms of the agreement the parties will work to design curricular relevant to the common majors offered by both institutions, as well as sharing educational best practices and relevant hybrid educational models. Furthermore, the parties will focus on the design, establishment and operation of innovation centers in their respective campuses, whilst sharing best practices and concepts.

