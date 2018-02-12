HCT to Collaborate with Leading Mexican University to Develop Innovative, Student-Centered Initiatives
DUBAI: The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), the UAE’s largest applied higher education institution, will work closely with leading Mexican university system, the Universidad Techmilenio, to create a raft of initiatives including student and faculty exchanges, common curricular and innovation centers, after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the parties today, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.
The agreement was signed by Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi, Vice Chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology, and Dr. Hector Mauricio Escamilla, President of Universidad Techmilenio, and will see the parties collaborate on the jointly-beneficial initiatives over a period of five years.
In addition to facilitating an extensive student and faculty exchange program, under the terms of the agreement the parties will work to design curricular relevant to the common majors offered by both institutions, as well as sharing educational best practices and relevant hybrid educational models. Furthermore, the parties will focus on the design, establishment and operation of innovation centers in their respective campuses, whilst sharing best practices and concepts.
“The agreement is further aligned with HCT’s focus on applied technical education and our new hybrid education strategy which combines academic and professional training to give HCT graduates two qualifications,” he added.
The Vice Chancellor added a highlight of the agreement was the strong focus on innovation spaces to boost ideation of concepts and boost innovative solutions to current and future issues for all sectors of the UAE. “It is good to establish partnerships with international higher education institutions in order to help facilitate a knowledge economy in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership,” Dr Al Shamsi added.
-Ends-
About the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT):
Founded in 1988 with four colleges, the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) have grown to be the UAE’s largest applied higher educational institutions in the UAE, gaining a well-respected reputation for innovative and job-focused experiential learning. Close to 23,000 students attend 16 modern, technology-oriented men's and women's campuses throughout the UAE. HCT offers a wide range of programmes in the academic fields of Applied Media, Business, Computer Information Science, Education &, Engineering Technology & Science, Foundations, General Studies and Health Sciences. These programmes are all relevant to the UAE’s fast growing economy and are designed in consultation with business and industry leaders to ensure that HCT students’ skills are job-relevant and to the highest standards. The programmes are constantly monitored to ensure they are at the cutting edge of industry standards and technological change. Visit www.hct.ac.ae
For more information or to arrange interviews contact:
Paul Lancaster. Ph: 056 5011167. Email: plancaster@hct.ac.ae© Press Release 2018