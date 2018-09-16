HBKU's College of Islamic Studies signs MoU with India's Al Jamia Al Islamiya

In an official ceremony attended by members of staff and faculty of both organizations. Dean Emad El-Din Shahin, dean of CIS, and Dr. Abdussalam Ahmed, rector of Al Jamia Al Islamiya, signed the agreement in the presence of distinguished guests. The MoU allows for the exchange of faculty and graduate students, combined research, and mutual academic and executive courses between the two parties for a period of three years.

Doha: – In the interest of cooperating on graduate-level education as well as jointly promoting scholarship on the intellectual, scientific, research, and sociocultural contributions of Islam, Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Islamic Studies (CIS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Jamia Al Islamiya, a renowned Indian institution of Islamic higher education. The document, signed at Education City in Doha, outlines common objectives to exchange academic expertise, professional experience, and specialized skills. The agreement also creates a scope for HBKU and its counterpart to organize symposia, seminars, and conferences.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dean Shahin said: “Today’s agreement marks a significant step towards achieving a mutual understanding with our colleagues within India’s academic community. CIS and Al Jamia Al Islamiya’s common foundations and inclinations as higher learning institutions for Islamic studies allow for a progressive partnership that enables our respective students and faculty direct access to cross-cultural opportunities for innovation, education, and research.

“By harnessing each other’s institutional strengths, we work together to advance scholarly instruction of contemporary Islamic studies in the region and contribute to the advancement of knowledge-sharing and thought leadership in the field.”

Founded on a forward-looking model, Al Jamia Al Islamiya initiates a holistic Islamic educational modality that blends traditional Islamic tenets with modern perspectives. Today, it enables thought-leaders, preachers (da’wah workers), activists, media persons, writers, scholars, and intellectuals with far-reaching contributions to Kerala’s communities and beyond.

Describing the motivating factors that led Al Jamia Al Islamiya to establish cooperative ties with CIS, Dr. Ahmed said: “We are delighted to place on record that this landmark agreement will go a long way in embarking on a strategic partnership with our Universities in promoting institutional excellence in teaching and research, mutual exchange of faculty members and students, collaborative research activities and various multi-disciplinary academic initiatives.”

“This MoU between College of Islamic Studies, Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Al Jamia Al Islamiya, Kerala, India sets forth the intentions of the Parties for increased collaboration, cooperation and mutual understanding exploring all possible avenues in cementing our ties. Al Jamia looks forward to deepening our collaboration with more mutual endeavors in future.”

“We would like to express my deep debt of gratitude to Dr. Emad El-Din Shahin, Dean, College of Islamic Studies, for crafting this historic agreement that promises to begin a brave new journey together towards excellence,” he said.

Guided by the University’s four institutional pillars – Excellence, People, Innovation, and Partners – HBKU has cast a wide net of partnerships across the global education sector, allowing for an exchange of knowledge, student learning opportunities, and the expansion of shared research and development programs. HBKU’s MoU with India-based Al Jamia Al Islamiya comes as the latest in a series of international cooperative agreements, which include MoUs with the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, Pasteur Institute in France, as well as Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University and Ibn Haldun University in Turkey.

