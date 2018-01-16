#saudi arabia | 16 January, 2018
Gulf Stevedoring Contracting Company's Jubail Value Proposition Event Encourages New Ways of Doing Business in Region's Fastest-growing Port
Deputy Director General of Jubail Commercial Port, Saudi Ports Authority Representative among attendees at flagship event
Event convenes over 100 government stakeholders, maritime industry professionals
Jubail, Saudi Arabia: Gulf Stevedoring Contracting Company (GSCCO), part of the Gulftainer group of companies, hosted a Jubail Value Proposition event to identify new business opportunities and examine the investment outlook in the rising import and export destination.
Held at the InterContinental Al Jubail on 15 January, the event drew the participation of more than 100 government stakeholders and maritime industry professionals including representatives of major exporters and importers, logistics companies, transporters and shipping lines from across Saudi Arabia. Among the high-profile attendees were Ali Nasser Al Khater, Deputy Director General of Jubail Commercial Port (JCP), Abdul Aziz Al Rayees, Representative of Saudi Ports Authority (SEAPA), Omar Mosaid Al Subaiee, Captain at Jubail Coast Guard, and Nasser Al Dossary, Deputy Director General of Jubail Customs.
The one-day flagship event featured a series of interactive presentations and discussions that highlighted the attractive value proposition that JCP presents to industrial and commercial entities in the region. Saleem Kadernani, Group Commercial Manager at Gulftainer, delivered a presentation on Jubail’s capabilities and the benefits the port can offer to shipping lines, exporters and importers. Other distinguished speakers included Mohammed Abdulaziz bin Battal, Director of MEA Solids Supply Chain at SABIC, and Ahmed Hassan Gomaa, Logistics and Customs Coordinator at Técnicas Reunidas.
The high level of engagement from the attendees demonstrated the industry’s keenness on optimising trade flows through Jubail and its hinterland to drive growth across the region.
Ranked the Middle East’s fastest-growing port in 2017, JCP serves as an ideal hub not only for industrial exports but also for imports to the dynamic markets of Saudi Arabia’s eastern and central provinces. It is currently a port of call for almost all global shipping lines with direct weekly services and has one of the fastest customs clearance processes in the country.
In his keynote address, Iain Rawlinson, Group Commercial Director of Gulftainer, said: “The Jubail Value Proposition event aligns with our vision of developing world-class port infrastructure that is critical for economic development and trade activity in the region. The Saudi government’s concerted efforts to diversify the economy and its commitment to innovation have catalysed growth in the country’s ports and logistics sectors. I hope that today’s discussions provide you with innovative insights that encourage new ways of doing business in Jubail so that we can leverage the city’s unique status as a logistical gateway and prominent trade hub for the region.”
Welcoming the attendees, Richard James, Managing Director of GSCCO, said: “Jubail’s strategic geographic location has enabled it to evolve into a pivotal gateway for international trade and industrial activity, enhancing Saudi Arabia’s economic and trade potential. The city is home to our flagship facilities, including the Jubail Container Terminal (JCT), that contribute significantly to the region’s economic activity.”
He added: “At GSCCO, we remain committed to developing best-in-class port and logistical infrastructure at our facilities in the country in support of the government’s economic diversification agenda as outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030. Through today’s event, we seek to provide industry stakeholders with a glimpse of our innovative operational solutions that can generate greater value for our customers, and accelerate business growth in Jubail and across the maritime industry at large.”
In 2017, Jubail Commercial Port experienced a steady surge in activity, witnessing a 26 per cent growth in throughput and a staggering 72 per cent hike in import volume.
