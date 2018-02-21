Gulf Property Show Search Engine Open for Business
Manama, Bahrain: Gulf Property Show, the region's boutique showcases for real estate and property developments, dedicated property search engine is online.
The Gulf Property Show website search feature is promoting the real estate inventory of its exhibitors. The feature provides Exhibitors and Visitors to buy property before the Show in April.
After going live for a week, the Property Search features properties and developments for sale such as Marassi Residences, The Address, Bahrain Marina, Residence Sharq, Durrat Al Bahrain and Burj Kadi.
Jubran Abdulrahman, the managing director of HCE, said: "The aim of the Gulf Property search engine and website is to help to generate leads prior to the show as well as for up to six months after the event."
Ahmed Suleiman, the director of HCE, says “the Gulf Property Show has established itself as a major real estate event not just for Bahrain developers but also for international realtors. The 2018 is set to maintain the show’s year on year growth in size and transactional sales. The property search feature shows the importance and understanding that HCE has brought to real estate events by prioritising the ability to buy and sell real estate through the Gulf Property Show”.
Gulf Property Show will be held from April 24 to 26 under the patronage of Bahrain's Prime Minister HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre
“The popularity of Gulf Property Show 2018 can be seen in the record number of sponsors that we have attracted to support the Show” adds Mr Abdulrahman
The strategic sponsors for Gulf Property Show are of Diyar Al Muharraq, Manara Developments, Metropolitan Holding and Eagle Hills.
In addition, Gold Sponsors for the event are AMFA Real Estate and First Bahrain Real Estate. They are joined by Residence Sharq as Silver Sponsors.
Gulf Property Show’s supporting organisations are the kingdom’s regulatory real estate authority ( RERA) , Survey and Land Bureau and Bapda ( Bahrain Property Developers Association).
