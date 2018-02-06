Gulf Industry Fair 2018 Opens for Business

A strong line-up of local and international exhibitors are showcasing products and services that support the industrial development of the GCC at Gulf Industry Fair

MANAMA, BAHRAIN – 6 February 2018: Gulf Industry Fair 2018 was opened today by His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre (BIECC).

Companies at the Exhibition represent the Aluminium, Energy & Environment, Industrial Metals, Industrial Processes & Manufacturing, Ports & Maritime, Industrial Facilities & Logistics, Training for industry and Fire & Safety Sectors.

Advertisement

“We are proud of the quality of this year’s line-up. GIF 2018 sees the launch of the Solar Utilities Network promoting renewable energy and the commercial opportunities that will contribute to Bahrain’s industrial development . The Prime Minister inaugurated the Network today by switching on the S.U.N logo powered by a solar tree. In addition “Made in Bahrain” manufacturers will be promoting the country’s capabilities in addition to world class industrial facilities which will add to the business proposition of the Kingdom to international and regional investors .” Adds Mr Abdulrahman

The Solar Utilities Network event will take place on 7th February at 9.30am and will feature a keynote speech from the Minister of Electricity and Water, H.E. Dr Abdulhussain Mirza.

Gulf Industry Fair 2018’s strategic sponsors are the Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO), in association with NOGA Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA) and Bahrain Industrial Wharf. Majaal will be supporting the Industrial Facilities zone.

Supporting organizations for GIF 2018 includes Bahrain Solar Association, AHK Saudi Arabia, India’s PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Bahrain Industrial Association

Gulf Industry Fair is open to business visitors from 9am to 7pm on from the 6-8 February 2018.



-Ends-

For more the latest information visit www.gulfindustryfair.com

© Press Release 2018