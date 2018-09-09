Gulf Hotel (Oman) Company Limited announces the reopening of Crowne Plaza Muscat

Commenting on behalf of Gulf Hotel (Oman) Board of Directors, Mrs. Hannah Macki said, “We are thrilled for our guests to experience a uniquely new Crowne Plaza® Muscat that still carries the traditional hospitality we are known for. This could not have been possible without the support of our partners Douglas OHI , design consultants Hoehler + alSalmy and the hotel operator. Their hard work was instrumental in successfully completing the renovation on time and to the highest standards.”

Muscat – Gulf Hotel (Oman) Company Limited S.A.O.G. has announced the reopening of Crowne Plaza® Muscat. The hotel opened its doors on 1 st September 2018, welcoming guests with a refreshing new look after a successful 100-day renovation.

Working in partnership with Douglas OHI , a leading provider of construction services in the Sultanate, and design consultants Hoehler + alSalmy, the project was completed on time and on budget. The fast-tracked renovation was part of the hotel’s commitment to enhance guest experiences and much of the hotel facilities. An elegant seaside resort in Oman’s thriving capital, Crowne Plaza® Muscat now includes a completely remodeled lobby, lounge, porte cochère and arrival area. Guests can also now relax at the newly built double deck infinity pool or enjoy a meal overlooking the sea in the suspended restaurant, the Edge. The all-day dining restaurant and pool bar have also been revamped.

Herve Corvest, Area General Manager, Crowne Plaza® Muscat, said: “It gives us great pleasure to invite guests and visitors alike to a brand new experience in the newly renovated Crowne Plaza® Muscat. Whether they are traveling on business or looking for a rejuvenating retreat from their hectic lives, Crowne Plaza® Muscat is excited to welcome guests to unwind, recharge, and experience a new level of Omani hospitality. The enhanced facilities have been carefully designed to provide our guests with the best experiences build upon our reputable services and amenities. As one of the world's largest upscale brands, guests can enjoy both their downtime and work time and take advantage of all Muscat has to offer through the Crowne Plaza®.”

Muhammad Sultan AlSalmy, Managing Director/Partner of Hoehler + alSalmy added, “We are both honored and proud to have been selected to provide the Crowne Plaza® Muscat with a new local but modern architectural design whilst implementing innovative state-of-the-art technologies to cater to the needs of the hotel. To successfully complete the design and supervision of the project in such a short period of time is an achievement in itself of which we are delighted and thank all parties involved for enabling us to deliver the project as per the set schedule.”

Aaron Hennessy, General Manager, Douglas OHI said “Working on this iconic property was both exciting and rewarding for our team, and represented an opportunity for us to bring a positive approach to construction and design solutions. We were able to pull from our breadth and depth of hospitality experience to bring strategic solutions to several aspects of the planning process. It was a pleasure to work collaboratively with both the Client and Consultants in order to deliver this fast track project.”

With 200 rooms, overlooking the Gulf of Oman, a private bay and easy access to local businesses, Crowne Plaza® Muscat promises guests unrivaled serenity, hospitality and beauty all year round.

