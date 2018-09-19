Gulf Craft's Majesty 140 wins at the World Yachts Trophies during the Cannes Yachting Festival

One of the sought-after awards in the yachting sector, the famous World Yachts Trophies is held every year during the Cannes Yachting Festival. Organized by Yachts France, the entries were judged by a panel of experts made up of highly qualified members belonging to the steering committee of the publishing network. The panel was entrusted with the task of selecting and evaluating the boats and the winners for each category.

Dubai – Gulf Craft 's superyacht the Majesty 140 wins the prestigious award for 'Best Yacht Layout' at the 17 th edition of the coveted World Yacht Trophies. Competing with superyachts from leading top European yacht manufacturers, the Majesty 140 made her global debut at Dubai International Boat Show this year.

A masterpiece created by Gulf Craft ’s very own Design Studio, the Majesty 140 sets new standards in on-board space and entertainment features. In a class of its own, the luxurious tri-deck superyacht boasts a Gross Tonnage of 360 tons and features 6 staterooms with the option to increase up to 7 staterooms. The elegant 140-foot superyacht's extensive glass side windows allow plenty of sunlight inside and give the guests stunning panoramic views of the seascape around.

Recently, the first hull renamed as C'est La Vie, which translates as "This is Life" was delivered to her owner. The Majesty 140 is the successor of the other award winning superyacht, Majesty 135.

Notis Meneloau, VP of Sales and Mahmoud Itani, Marketing and Communications Manager received the prestigious award during the glittering ceremony that took place on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at the Intercontinental Carlton Hotel, Cannes.

The invitation-only night is a great bonding evening for yachting professionals, owners, shipyards and media to meet and reward the best innovations of the luxury nautical industry of last season. Over 300 guests attended this exclusive cocktail gala night comprising a prestige dinner, yacht parade, awards ceremony, fireworks and party.

About Gulf Craft

As the UAE's pioneering shipyard set up in 1982, Gulf Craft continues to enthrall the world with the finest "Made in UAE" luxury yachts and leisure boats. The growing portfolio features the ultra luxury series of Majesty Yachts, the oceangoing Nomad Yachts, Silvercraft fishing boats and family cruisers, Oryx sport yachts and cruisers, and the Utility Series of Touring Passenger and multipurpose transportation vessels.

With great emphasis on advanced technology, naval engineering, research and development, Gulf Craft builds ocean-going crafts ranging from 27 feet to 175 feet in length at its state-of-the-art shipyards in the UAE.

A work ethos of 'innovation with passion' has been influential in making Gulf Craft one of the top seven shipyards in the world, backed by a strong global network spanning Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Pacific.

Gulf Craft's envisages success not as the reward for its innovation, but as a motivation to set out on a path of difference, with dedication and commitment, while creating ocean-going masterpieces that truly belong to the waters of the world.

Take a virtual tour of our innovations at www.gulfcraftinc.com.

