Gulf Business celebrates region's business elite

The seventh edition of the event saw a total of 21 awards given away, with each winner selected by an independent judging panel.

The prestigious annual Gulf Business Awards took place in a dazzling ceremony on Monday evening at The Oberoi, Dubai, with some of the region’s top business executives in attendance.

For the first time this year judging was opened up to the public vote, which acted as a sixth judge.

The Gulf Business Awards 2018 celebrated excellence in the corporate world and recognised companies and business leaders across the banking, real estate, aviation and transport, retail, energy, tourism and hospitality and healthcare sectors.

Winners were also honoured across four special categories – SME of the Year, Innovator of the Year, Businesswoman of the Year and Happiness and Positivity Company of the Year.

For her enormous achievements and ceaseless contributions to the UAE’s political and business landscape, the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award for 2018 was given to HE Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi - the UAE’s first female cabinet minister and president of Zayed University.

The coveted Gulf Business Company of the Year award was won by Dubai Duty Free, while the recipient of the Business Leader of the Year award was the CEO of Emirates Foundation, Her Excellency Maytha Al Habsi.

The judging panel included: Mumzworld.com COO and founder Mona Ataya, Motivate partner and group editor-in-chief Ian Fairservice, Crescent Enterprises CEO Badr Jafar, Kanoo Group chairman Mishal Kanoo and Gulf Business editor Neil King.

The evening was hosted by Motivate Publishing in association with sponsors Eaton, Finesse, Crowe, Jacobsons, Design Studio – Floral Atelier and African + Eastern.

Gulf Business Awards 2018 – WINNERS

Lifetime Achievement Award: HE Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi

Business leader of the Year: HE Maytha Al Habsi

Company of the Year: Dubai Duty Free

Companies:

Aviation & Transport Company of the Year: Careem

Banking Company of the Year: National Commercial Bank

Energy Company of the Year: DEWA

Healthcare Company of the Year: King’s College Hospital London in the UAE

Real Estate Company of the Year: Emaar

Retail Company of the Year: Dubai Duty Free

Tourism & Hospitality Company of the Year: Rotana Hotels & Resorts

Business leaders:

Aviation & Transport Business Leader of the Year: Sir Tim Clark, Emirates

Banking Business Leader of the Year: Abdulhamid M Saaed, First Abu Dhabi Bank

Energy Business Leader of the Year: HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

Healthcare Business Leader of the Year: Dr Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare

Real Estate Business Leader of the Year: Hussain Sajwani, DAMAC

Retail Business Leader of the Year: Mohammed Abdulmagied Seddiqi, Ahmed Siddiqi & Sons

Tourism & Hospitality Business Leader of the Year: Manuel Rabaté, Louvre Abu Dhabi

Business Excellence:

Businesswoman of the Year: HE Maytha Al Habsi, Emirates Foundation

Happiness & Positivity Company of the Year: Landmark Group, Happiness Movement

Innovator of the Year: DP World & Virgin Hyperloop One

SME of the Year: Pure Harvest Smart Farms

