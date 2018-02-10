Gulf Bank Net Profit Increases by 12% to KD 48 million

Loan quality continued to improve as non-performing loans (NPLs) declined to KD 73 million or 1.7% of total loans compared to KD 93 million or 2.4% at the end of 2016. Coverage of non-performing loans was 414% by the end of 2017.

Kuwait : Gulf Bank K.S.C.P. announced today its financial results for the year ending 31 December 2017. The Bank recorded a net profit of KD 48 million (earnings per share of 17 fils), an increase of 12% over the previous year’s net profit of KD 43 million (earnings per share of 15 fils). The Board of Directors has recommended a cash dividend of 9 fils per share, an increase of 29% over the cash dividend of 7 fils that was distributed last year. In addition, the Bank achieved a 8% increase in Operating Income of KD181 million and an 11% increase in Operating Profit before Provisions/ Impairment Losses of KD 117 million, compared to 2016.

Mr. Alghanim added: “The Bank continues to enjoy a strong capital adequacy ratio of 17.8% which is well above the regulatory requirement of 14%. The assets of the Bank grew by 4% to KD 5,683 million while total shareholders’ equity was up 5% to KD 601 million. Gross Customer loans ended the year at KD 4,060 million, an increase of 8% over the prior year-end period. In terms of profitability, the Bank’s earnings per share for the year ending 2017 was 17 fils compared to 15 fils for the year ending 2016. The return on average assets was 0.86% compared to 0.79% in 2016, and the return on average equity was 8.2% compared to 7.7% for the previous year.”

Positive Credit Rating Outlook

Gulf Bank continues to be well recognized in terms of its credit worthiness and financial strength internationally. During the annual credit rating review of the Bank by the leading international rating agencies, Gulf Bank was able to achieve three positive rating actions during 2017: i) S&P Global Ratings and ii) Capital Intelligence, both upgraded the outlook of the bank from “Stable” to “Positive”, while iii) Fitch Ratings upgraded the Viability rating of Gulf Bank from bb to bb+.

During the year, Moody’s Investors service affirmed Gulf Bank’s A3 rating and “Stable” outlook in its credit opinion update issued in May 2017. Similarly, in October 2017, Fitch Ratings affirmed the Bank’s Rating at A+ and “Stable” outlook while upgrading its Viability rating to bb+. In June 2017, S&P Global Rating revised the outlook of the bank to “Positive” from “Stable” and affirmed the bank’s counterparty credit rating at A-/A-2. On the Tier II debt issuance of Gulf Bank, Capital Intelligence has affirmed the rating of the bond at BBB with “Stable’ outlook in May 2017 and affirmed the overall bank rating at BBB+, with an upgraded “Positive” outlook in December 2017.

Commenting on Gulf Bank’s credit ratings, Mr. Alghanim added: “We are proud to share this positive news with our shareholders. The upgrade of Gulf Bank’s outlook to “positive” by S&P Global Ratings and Capital Intelligence, two respected international credit rating agencies, is validation of the ongoing improvements at Gulf Bank, especially in this highly competitive and challenging economic environment.”

External Recognition

In terms of external recognition, the Asian Banker awarded Gulf Bank a regional award for ‘Credit Risk Technology Implementation of the Year in the Middle East’. The Bank was also awarded the ‘Best Innovation in Banking - Kuwait’ for its mobile banking app by Banker Middle East/CPI Financial. Internationally, the Bank continues to hold the Guinness World Record for the ‘largest prize linked to a bank account payout’ in the world for its Al Danah account prize of One Million KD. In terms of advertising and creativity, the Bank was awarded the ‘Most Influential Ramadan Commercial’ at the Arab Media Forum’s Advertising Creativity Awards.

Mr. Alghanim concluded by saying: “I would like to thank our valued customers for their continued trust in Gulf Bank. I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to our Shareholders, Board of Directors, the Central Bank of Kuwait and the Capital Markets Authority for their ongoing support throughout the year. Moreover, I would like to thank our staff for their dedicated service and for being part of the Gulf Bank family.”

