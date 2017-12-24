Gulf Air's 3 Weekly Tbilisi Service Showcased to GCC Travellers

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Highlighting the comfort and convenience of Gulf Air’s 3 weekly flights between Bahrain and Tbilisi, Georgia, Gulf Air recently flew a number of GCC-based media representatives to Tbilisi with a familiarization trip jointly hosted by the airline and The Biltmore Hotel, a 5-star luxury property, ideally situated within the historic and cultural district of the Georgian capital.

Onboard Gulf Air’s 3 weekly service to/from Tbilisi, Georgia, media representatives experienced the airline’s latest products and services, while enjoying the dedicated Gulf Air Falcon Gold Lounge in Bahrain International Airport, and, in Tbilisi, visiting various local attractions while staying at The Biltmore Hotel, a glass skyscraper and the highest hotel in the Caucasus Region – offering spectacular views of the city.