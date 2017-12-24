 
Dubai 24 Dec 2017
24 December, 2017

Gulf Air's 3 Weekly Tbilisi Service Showcased to GCC Travellers

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Highlighting the comfort and convenience of Gulf Air’s 3 weekly flights between Bahrain and Tbilisi, Georgia, Gulf Air recently flew a number of GCC-based media representatives to Tbilisi with a familiarization trip jointly hosted by the airline and The Biltmore Hotel, a 5-star luxury property, ideally situated within the historic and cultural district of

Press Release

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Highlighting the comfort and convenience of Gulf Air’s 3 weekly flights between Bahrain and Tbilisi, Georgia, Gulf Air recently flew a number of GCC-based media representatives to Tbilisi with a familiarization trip jointly hosted by the airline and The Biltmore Hotel, a 5-star luxury property, ideally situated within the historic and cultural district of the Georgian capital.

Onboard Gulf Air’s 3 weekly service to/from Tbilisi, Georgia, media representatives experienced the airline’s latest products and services, while enjoying the dedicated Gulf Air Falcon Gold Lounge in Bahrain International Airport, and, in Tbilisi, visiting various local attractions while staying at The Biltmore Hotel, a glass skyscraper and the highest hotel in the Caucasus Region – offering spectacular views of the city.

Bahrain’s national carrier currently serves 42 cities in 25 countries, spanning three continents. The airline operates double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities in addition to select destinations in the Indian Subcontinent and Europe, from its hub at Bahrain International Airport. 2018 will see Gulf Air begin to welcome a new, state-of-the-art Boeing and Airbus fleet, heralding a new era for the airline as it continues to enhance its product and service offering and strategically develop its network. Gulf Air flights, add-on travel enhancement items such as advance excess baggage purchasing, lounge access and prepaid seat selection and/or holiday packages can all be purchased via the airline’s official website gulfair.com, its 24-hour Worldwide Contact Centre on (+973) 17373737 in Bahrain, or any Gulf Air sales offices and approved travel agencies.

About Gulf Air
Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. Today, Gulf Air is a major international carrier serving 42 cities in 25 countries spanning three continents.

The airline operates double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, in addition to select destinations in the Indian Subcontinent and Europe, from its hub at Bahrain International Airport. Gulf Air currently serves all its destinations with a combination wide and narrow body fleet totalling 28 modern aircraft with orders for 39 new Boeing and Airbus aircraft due for delivery commencing in early 2018. The modern fleet will herald a new era for Gulf Air as it continues to enhance its product and service offering. Renowned for its traditional Arabian hospitality, evidenced by the airline’s signature family and business friendly products, Gulf Air is committed to being an industry leader and developing products and services that reflect the evolving needs and aspirations of its passengers.

Gulf Air connects Bahrain to the world and, as such, is a key national infrastructure asset, serving as a powerful driver for the economy and supporting the Kingdom’s on-going economic growth.

Gulf Air has been the Title Sponsor of the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX ever since it made history as the first Formula 1 Grand Prix to be held in the Middle East in 2004. In addition, the airline has been Official Carrier of the biennial Bahrain International Airshow since it was first held in 2010.

For media enquiries, please contact:
Azza Mubarak Matar
Senior Manager Communications
Gulf Air Tel: +973 17338765 / +973 39652012
Email: Azza.Matar@gulfair.com  
Gulfair.com | Facebook Gulf Air| Twitter Gulf Air | Youtube Gulf Air| Instagram Gulf Air | Google+ Gulf Air

