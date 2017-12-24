Gulf Air's 3 Weekly Tbilisi Service Showcased to GCC Travellers
Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Highlighting the comfort and convenience of Gulf Air’s 3 weekly flights between Bahrain and Tbilisi, Georgia, Gulf Air recently flew a number of GCC-based media representatives to Tbilisi with a familiarization trip jointly hosted by the airline and The Biltmore Hotel, a 5-star luxury property, ideally situated within the historic and cultural district of the Georgian capital.
Onboard Gulf Air’s 3 weekly service to/from Tbilisi, Georgia, media representatives experienced the airline’s latest products and services, while enjoying the dedicated Gulf Air Falcon Gold Lounge in Bahrain International Airport, and, in Tbilisi, visiting various local attractions while staying at The Biltmore Hotel, a glass skyscraper and the highest hotel in the Caucasus Region – offering spectacular views of the city.
About Gulf Air
Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. Today, Gulf Air is a major international carrier serving 42 cities in 25 countries spanning three continents.
Gulf Air connects Bahrain to the world and, as such, is a key national infrastructure asset, serving as a powerful driver for the economy and supporting the Kingdom’s on-going economic growth.
Gulf Air has been the Title Sponsor of the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX ever since it made history as the first Formula 1 Grand Prix to be held in the Middle East in 2004. In addition, the airline has been Official Carrier of the biennial Bahrain International Airshow since it was first held in 2010.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Azza Mubarak Matar
Senior Manager Communications
Gulf Air Tel: +973 17338765 / +973 39652012
Email: Azza.Matar@gulfair.com
Gulfair.com | Facebook Gulf Air| Twitter Gulf Air | Youtube Gulf Air| Instagram Gulf Air | Google+ Gulf Air