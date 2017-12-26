Gulf Air, Jumeirah Group and Visit Britain Take Saudi Media to London

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently collaborated with Jumeirah Group, a luxury hotel company, and Visit Britain, the British Tourist Authority, to fly a number of Saudi Arabian media representatives to London on a tailored familiarization trip. Guests experienced Gulf Air’s latest products, both inflight and on-the-ground including the airline’s dedicated Falcon Gold Lounge in Bahrain International Airport, and in London Heathrow airport, and visited various local attractions including the London Eye and the ArcelorMittal Orbit while enjoying stays at the Grosvenor House Suites by Jumeirah Living and Jumeirah Carlton Tower.

