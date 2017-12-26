Gulf Air, Jumeirah Group and Visit Britain Take Saudi Media to London

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently collaborated with Jumeirah Group, a luxury hotel company, and Visit Britain, the British Tourist Authority, to fly a number of Saudi Arabian media representatives to London on a tailored familiarization trip.
Guests experienced Gulf Air’s latest products, both inflight and on-the-ground including the airline’s dedicated Falcon Gold Lounge in Bahrain International Airport, and in London Heathrow airport, and visited various local attractions including the London Eye and the ArcelorMittal Orbit while enjoying stays at the Grosvenor House Suites by Jumeirah Living and Jumeirah Carlton Tower.
Gulf Air
operates a double daily service to London Heathrow Airport offering passengers a choice of morning and evening flights. Serving 42 cities in 25 countries and with multiple daily flights to ten cities across the Middle East, Gulf Air is well-positioned to facilitate two-way movement between Europe, Asia and several key destinations in the Middle East and North Africa, from its hub at Bahrain International Airport
. Gulf Air tickets can be purchased via the airline’s official website gulfair.com, its 24-hour Worldwide Contact Centre on (+973) 17373737 in Bahrain, or any Gulf Air sales offices and approved travel agencies. A wide range of holiday packages to Gulf Air destinations are available online via holidays.gulfair.com
and Gulf Air’s Bahrain Tourist Visa Service is available exclusively for the airline’s passengers flying across its global network to Bahrain - available online via visa.gulfair.com.
About Gulf Air
Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. Today, Gulf Air is a major international carrier serving 42 cities in 25 countries spanning three continents.
Advertisement
The airline operates double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, in addition to select destinations in the Indian Subcontinent and Europe, from its hub at Bahrain International Airport. Gulf Air currently serves all its destinations with a combination wide and narrow body fleet totalling 28 modern aircraft with orders for 39 new Boeing and Airbus aircraft due for delivery commencing in early 2018. The modern fleet will herald a new era for Gulf Air as it continues to enhance its product and service offering. Renowned for its traditional Arabian hospitality, evidenced by the airline’s signature family and business friendly products, Gulf Air is committed to being an industry leader and developing products and services that reflect the evolving needs and aspirations of its passengers.
Gulf Air connects Bahrain to the world and, as such, is a key national infrastructure asset, serving as a powerful driver for the economy and supporting the Kingdom’s on-going economic growth.
Gulf Air has been the Title Sponsor of the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX ever since it made history as the first Formula 1 Grand Prix to be held in the Middle East in 2004. In addition, the airline has been Official Carrier of the biennial Bahrain International Airshow since it was first held in 2010.
© Press Release 2017