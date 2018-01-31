Gulf Air Chairman Welcomes Talks with Airline's Unions

The meeting saw representatives and members of the national carrier’s three unions engage in an active two-way dialogue with the airline’s executive management. All parties pledged their enduring commitment to open, productive communications aimed at enhancing and promoting the airline’s workforce towards the success of the airline.

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain : H.E. Mr. Zayed Bin Rashid Alzayani, Chairman of Gulf Air ’s Board of Directors, alongside Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer Mr. Krešimir Kučko and Gulf Air Deputy Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Abdulhameed Al Alawi, today welcomed talks with Gulf Air’s three unions at the airline’s Muharraq headquarters.

“We are committed to moving forward together as key partners in Gulf Air’s development and strategic growth. As such we always welcome feedback from Gulf Air’s three unions and the discussions we had today served to further underline the important role they play in making the workplace more productive and inclusive. Ongoing collaboration between all parties is critical to supporting Bahrain’s national carrier, helping us move forward collectively.”

H.E. Mr. Zayed Bin Rashid Alzayani urged ongoing active engagement and maximised cooperation between the airline’s executive management and unions, emphasising the importance of credible news sources versus hearsay. He also stressed that in order for Gulf Air’s development strategy to be successfully realised, its internal stakeholders need to be mobilised, actively involved and committed to a shared vision for the airline.

Gulf Air’s three existing unions consist of the Gulf Air Trade Union, National Labour Union of Gulf Air and Flight Attendants General Trade Union represented by Sawsan AlAradi, Mahmood Yousif and AbdulQader Hussain respectively.

Gulf Air’s highly anticipated incoming fleet of 39 new Boeing and Airbus aircraft will see by end-2018 the arrival of 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and 2 Airbus A320Neo aircraft. Alongside this, the airline is expected to soon announce its development strategy for the coming years. The strategy will include expansion plans and will be geared towards elevating the passenger experience, promoting Bahrain’s tourism economy and bolstering the Kingdom’s aviation, transport, tourism and business infrastructures and the aviation industry as a whole.



-Ends-

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. Today, Gulf Air is a major international carrier serving 42 cities in 25 countries spanning three continents.

The airline operates double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, in addition to select destinations in the Indian Subcontinent and Europe, from its hub at Bahrain International Airport. Gulf Air currently serves all its destinations with a combination wide and narrow body fleet totalling 28 modern aircraft with orders for 39 new Boeing and Airbus aircraft due for delivery commencing in early 2018. The modern fleet will herald a new era for Gulf Air as it continues to enhance its product and service offering. Renowned for its traditional Arabian hospitality, evidenced by the airline’s signature family and business friendly products, Gulf Air is committed to being an industry leader and developing products and services that reflect the evolving needs and aspirations of its passengers.

Gulf Air connects Bahrain to the world and, as such, is a key national infrastructure asset, serving as a powerful driver for the economy and supporting the Kingdom’s on-going economic growth.

Gulf Air has been the Title Sponsor of the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX ever since it made history as the first Formula 1 Grand Prix to be held in the Middle East in 2004. In addition, the airline has been Official Carrier of the biennial Bahrain International Airshow since it was first held in 2010.

