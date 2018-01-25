Gulf Advantage Automobiles boosts Renault presences in KSA with two new "Taajeer" agreements

Gulf Advantage Automobiles (GAA) signed recently two agreements to develop a strategic relationship with Taajeer Group. The first agreement is to showcase Renault vehicles at all Motor Souk showrooms and the second agreement is for the provision of leasing and financing services from Taajeer Auto Finance to all Renault customer, providing various flexible solutions in-line with customers’ various needs and financial capabilities. The agreements were signed at Taajeer Group offices in the presence of Mr. Divyendu Kumar (Managing Director - GAA), Eng. Hazm Jamjoom (COO - Taajeer Group) and Mr. Abbas Nahdi (CEO – Taajeer Auto Finance) in addition to a number of high ranking executives from both companies.

Mr. Divyendu Kumar, CEO for Gulf Advantage Automobile, stated at the occasion: “We are very excited and happy to sign these two agreements with Taajeer, a leader in auto leasing and financing with excellent customer service. These agreements underlines the high profile and confidence Renault cars boasts in the Saudi market. Renault offers vehicles that meet and exceed the expectations of all market segments. They are characterized with high innovative technologies and contemporary stylish designs.” Eng. Jamjoom, COO for Taajeer Group, commented on the occasion and said that this agreement with Gulf Advantage Automobiles is important for Taajeer in order to provide quality manufactured cars from Renault to our customers. Renault is a well-known European car manufacturer that provides state of the art vehicles at very competitive prices.

