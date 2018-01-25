Gulf Advantage Automobiles boosts Renault presences in KSA with two new "Taajeer" agreements
Gulf Advantage Automobiles (GAA) signed recently two agreements to develop a strategic relationship with Taajeer Group. The first agreement is to showcase Renault vehicles at all Motor Souk showrooms and the second agreement is for the provision of leasing and financing services from Taajeer Auto Finance to all Renault customer, providing various flexible solutions in-line with customers’ various needs and financial capabilities.
The agreements were signed at Taajeer Group offices in the presence of Mr. Divyendu Kumar (Managing Director - GAA), Eng. Hazm Jamjoom (COO - Taajeer Group) and Mr. Abbas Nahdi (CEO – Taajeer Auto Finance) in addition to a number of high ranking executives from both companies.
Eng. Jamjoom, COO for Taajeer Group, commented on the occasion and said that this agreement with Gulf Advantage Automobiles is important for Taajeer in order to provide quality manufactured cars from Renault to our customers. Renault is a well-known European car manufacturer that provides state of the art vehicles at very competitive prices.
It is also important to note that Taajeer was established in 1997 to offer Leasing solutions, in compliance with Islamic Shari’ah. It became the first company to provide this service, successfully, in the local market. Despite of strong competition, Taajeer has become one of the largest companies working in this field in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and has developed a strong position, both financially, and with regards consumers.
All Renault cars feature the ideal and perfect balance that combines attractive prices, high quality, and competitive advantages, in addition to the adoption of the highest safety standards. Renault vehicles are tested at Renault Middle East hub in the United Arab Emirates to conform to all weather conditions in the Gulf region, which earned it customers trust and confidence and made them the perfect and favorite cars especially in the Saudi market.
-Ends-© Press Release 2018