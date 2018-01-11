Grundfos organizes a forum on bromate in Saudi Arabia

Dubai, United Arab Emirates :-(AETOS Wire): Grundfos , the award-winning world leader in advanced pump solutions, recently organized a forum on Bromate in Mövenpick Hotel in Riyadh, KSA under the tile title "Water Desalination – Bromate Even." A pool of renowned experts, high-level government entities and multinational corporations were invited to the event to discuss issues related to water desalination and promoting health and safety regulations for drinking water in the region.

"Removing harmful chemicals from desalinated drinking water is a pressing issue for countries that do not have sufficient natural water resources, and the expertise enjoyed by Grundfos in this field and its cutting-edge technologies are the answer to this challenge. Grundfos is well positioned to spearhead the endeavors of the region's governments in achieving their ultimate goal of ensuring sustainable drinking water for their growing populations," he added.

The proceedings of the forum witnessed the participation of two main speakers: Dr. Corrado Sommariva, Managing Director of ILF Consulting Engineers Middle East, who enjoys a vast experience in thermal, reverse osmosis and wastewater systems; as well as Carlos Demmerle, Member of the Council of Technical Sales and Industrial Product Management Working Group within German Association of Engineers who has over 25 years’ experience in water treatment from potable water applications to pure water for the pharmaceutical industry. The speakers shed light on the main challenges related to Bromate and drinking water, and the suggested solutions and the scope of implementation to meet the growing needs of clean and healthy drinking water in the region.

The forum included a seminar that was attended by 17 experts from different entities discussing water desalination and clean water issues. Another panel discussion was held and attended by consultants and representatives of government authorities, in the presence of the media. The panel discussed a number of topics related to Bromate including the integration of these efforts with the Saudi Vision 2030; the level of efficiency of KSA infrastructure;and early collaboration between all stakeholders including suppliers, consultants and end users in developing new projects and new technologies.



About Grundfos

Founded in 1945 in Bjerringbro, a small town in Denmark, Grundfos has expanded its production to over 40 countries. Today Grundfos is represented by 19,000 employees in over 50 countries worldwide with revenue above €3 billion euro. Additionally, Grundfos has a strong local presence through its distributors and partners. With an annual production of more than 16 million pump units serving systems within buildings, industry, waste utilities, infrastructure, landscaping and water treatment, Grundfos is one of the world’s leading pump manufacturers and a trendsetter in water technology.

Setting the highest industry standards in energy efficient and sustainable pumping solutions is a key part of Grundfos’ foundation. Built on values and high ethics, Grundfos works with local communities and global society to resolve the world’s water and energy challenges. Grundfos has been present in the Middle East since the 1980s and today its regional headquarters are in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, one of the largest ports and Free Zones in the world. It has additional representative companies in KSA and Egypt, and branch offices throughout the region.

