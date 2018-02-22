Grundfos Opens New Branch in Alexandria
Dubai, United Arab Emirates:-(AETOSWire): Grundfos Egypt, the multinational manufacturer of pumps and water application systems, has officially opened a new branch in Alexandria. The new branch is part of the company’s efforts to expand its distributor network and service facilities across Egypt.
Ehab Eshaq, General Manager for Grundfos Egypt, said that opening the Alexandria branch is aimed at serving the company's customers in the West Coast, Alexandria and the Delta area; ultimately reducing the burden of transporting pumps to Cairo for maintenance. “The opening of the Alexandria branch is part of the company’s coordinated expansion plan that is expected to include branches and maintenance centers in other governorates in the upcoming period according to need,” he added.
He continued: “The Company aims to increase sales by 10 to 15% to 400 million pounds by the end of this year, as the company won the supply of pumps for major national projects carried out by the government in the administrative capital.”
“The company manufactures about 17 million pumps in different sizes and types annually. It also spends approximately 5 percent of its annual sales on scientific research and development, in an effort to modernize its products and offer unconventional solutions” he continued.
Barutcu explained that Grundfos is already dominant in a number of key markets across Egypt, and setting up a factory for the company's products in Egypt, which is an export base for the countries of origin, will position the company for further growth.
Mohamed Yehia, Maintenance Manager at Grundfos Egypt, noted that the company provides maintenance and after sales service for its wide customer base, with unbeatable professional industry and application know-how. He said: “Grundfos’ teams of highly skilled Repair & Maintenance service technicians provide fast and efficient repair work, which means minimized downtime, keeping disruptions and therefore expenditure to a minimum. It also provides engineers with the opportunity to participate in training courses focused on all types of maintenance and repair.”
About Grundfos Gulf Distribution:
Grundfos is a global leader in advanced pump solutions and a trendsetter in water technology. The company contributes to global sustainability by pioneering technologies that improve quality of life for people and care for the planet. Grundfos Gulf Distribution FZE incorporated in 1989 in Dubai is the regional headquarters of the company for the East Europe, Western Asia and AfricaRegion. Grundfos provides energy efficient pumps and smart pumping solutions for various applications across diverse segments including domestic & commercial buildings, industries, water utilities (water & wastewater management) and pumps running on renewable energy. For more information about Grundfos UAE visit: www.grundfos.ae
