Grundfos Opens New Branch in Alexandria

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:-(AETOSWire): Grundfos Egypt, the multinational manufacturer of pumps and water application systems, has officially opened a new branch in Alexandria. The new branch is part of the company’s efforts to expand its distributor network and service facilities across Egypt. Ehab Eshaq, General Manager for Grundfos Egypt, said that opening the Alexandria branch is aimed at serving the company's customers in the West Coast, Alexandria and the Delta area; ultimately reducing the burden of transporting pumps to Cairo for maintenance. “The opening of the Alexandria branch is part of the company’s coordinated expansion plan that is expected to include branches and maintenance centers in other governorates in the upcoming period according to need,” he added.

Eshaq praised customers’ support to date, which has already led to large contracts for the company in several mega projects including the one and a half million feddan project, the administrative capital and the highland plateau, as well as private projects in the commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors. He estimated the company's sales during the past year at LE 350 million. He continued: “The Company aims to increase sales by 10 to 15% to 400 million pounds by the end of this year, as the company won the supply of pumps for major national projects carried out by the government in the administrative capital.”

