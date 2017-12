Grundfos CEO Delivers Important Remarks at the District Energy Systems for a Sustainable and Energy Efficient Future Conference 2017 in Turkey

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Grundfos , the award-winning world leader in advanced pump solutions, took part with a keynote speech in the District Energy Systems for a Sustainable and Energy Efficient Future Conference 2017. The event, co-organized by the Danish Board of District Heating and the Trade Council of Denmarkin Turkey, was held on November 29 at the Swissôtel the Bosphorus, Istanbul. B2B meetings and roundtables explored market opportunities within the district energy sector in Turkey and best practice cases from Denmark, for a sustainable and energy efficient future and city transformation.

In his speech, by which he tackled the “New Role of Business in Society”, Mads Nipper, Chief Executive Officer and Group President of Grundfos Holding A/S, focused on sustainability and business responsibility. “Running a sustainable business or implementing sustainable and responsible business practices not only builds a better world, but also contributes to long term profitable business models. In the long run, sustainable business models will be successful and create business opportunities in the local communities they operate in,” he said. “Our aim is to think ahead and innovate for the greater good of our planet and our society, while going the extra mile to help local communities and municipalities build and regulate their own sustainable business models, without any support.”

Nipper has been an ambassador of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ever since they were formulated and implemented over two years ago; and Grundfos has since integrated the SDGs into the core of its business goals. He added: “Sustainability is part of Grundfos’ DNA. We push the boundaries of possibility in energy efficiency and water conservation. Every day, we bring our expertise to improve people’s lives, through innovative solutions that break with conventional thinking to help local communities, governments and municipalities achieve not only an environmentally but economically sustainable future. Our Water ATM project, for example, aims to support sustainable water management. Charging water even for a small amount of money is designed to ensure that water is used wisely. We don’t want to supply water for free because when it is free, consumers tend to waste more."