Grundfos CEO Delivers Important Remarks at the District Energy Systems for a Sustainable and Energy Efficient Future Conference 2017 in Turkey

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Grundfos , the award-winning world leader in advanced pump solutions, took part with a keynote speech in the District Energy Systems for a Sustainable and Energy Efficient Future Conference 2017. The event, co-organized by the Danish Board of District Heating and the Trade Council of Denmarkin Turkey, was held on November 29 at the Swissôtel the Bosphorus, Istanbul. B2B meetings and roundtables explored market opportunities within the district energy sector in Turkey and best practice cases from Denmark, for a sustainable and energy efficient future and city transformation.

Nipper has been an ambassador of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ever since they were formulated and implemented over two years ago; and Grundfos has since integrated the SDGs into the core of its business goals. He added: “Sustainability is part of Grundfos’ DNA. We push the boundaries of possibility in energy efficiency and water conservation. Every day, we bring our expertise to improve people’s lives, through innovative solutions that break with conventional thinking to help local communities, governments and municipalities achieve not only an environmentally but economically sustainable future. Our Water ATM project, for example, aims to support sustainable water management. Charging water even for a small amount of money is designed to ensure that water is used wisely. We don’t want to supply water for free because when it is free, consumers tend to waste more."

The conference gathered top-level executives of world renowned companies and key private and public stakeholders and decision-makers in the energy efficiency market, to discuss energy efficiency and sustainability. It also highlighted the recent developments in the Turkish district energy market including finance opportunities and upcoming projects.

About Grundfos

Founded in 1945 in Bjerringbro, a small town in Denmark, Grundfos has expanded its production to over 40 countries. Today Grundfos is represented by 19,000 employees in over 50 countries worldwide with revenue above €3 billion euro. Additionally, Grundfos has a strong local presence through its distributors and partners. With an annual production of more than 16 million pump units serving systems within buildings, industry, waste utilities, infrastructure, landscaping and water treatment, Grundfos is one of the world’s leading pump manufacturers and a trendsetter in water technology.

Setting the highest industry standards in energy efficient and sustainable pumping solutions is a key part of Grundfos’ foundation. Built on values and high ethics, Grundfos works with local communities and global society to resolve the world’s water and energy challenges. Grundfos has been present in the Middle East since the 1980s and today its regional headquarters are in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, one of the largest ports and Free Zones in the world. It has additional representative companies in KSA and Egypt, and branch offices throughout the region.

