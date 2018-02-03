Green Sheikh kicks-off Environmental Awareness Days at GEMS Al Barsha National School

Prominent environment advocate HH Sheikh Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi urges students to start early in tackling sustainability

Visit from Green Sheikh is first in a Speaker Series planned for the school



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Al Barsha National School students got to hear first-hand from one of the most active proponents for environmental protection, HH Sheikh Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, on why it’s important to start thinking early about sustainability issues.



Popularly known as the ‘Green Sheikh’, his visit and guest lecture on ‘Environment, Youth and Community Responsibility’, kicked off a series of Environmental Awareness Days that the school is hosting over the next few days.





HH Sheikh Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi also joined a group of students to plant saplings and tomato seeds. Over 500 students from the school will be planting these seeds.



HH Sheikh Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi then addressed over 200 students, teachers and parents, who attended the captivating talk where the Green Sheikh challenged his audience to be an effective leader, role model and a mentor.





Speaking on the occasion, Principal and CEO of GEMS Al Barsha National School, Lesley Isherwood, said: “Our students, staff and parents were delighted to hear from HH Sheikh Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi as he is a true practitioner of the ideals he preaches. We believe that our foremost responsibility is protecting and conserving the environment. The Green Sheikh is a perfect mentor and role model, as he inspires people to lead a happier and more successful life.”



The visit was the first in a ‘Speaker Series’ programme from inspirational leaders, to take place across GEMS Schools in the UAE in the coming months.



The GEMS Education ‘Speaker Series’ will have an exciting mix of programmes related to subjects covering environment, sports, health, arts and culture.



The GEMS Al Barsha National School offers a world class education founded on the National Curriculum for England, with a specific emphasis placed on developing literacy and numeracy skills in both Arabic and English through equal bilingual language instruction starting in the Foundation years. © Press Release 2018