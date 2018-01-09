 
Dubai 09 Jan 2018
Advertisement
  1. Home
  3. Article
#media | 09 January, 2018

Grayling Middle East announces appointment of new Design Director

Sajid Shafique as Design Director for its Middle East creative arm, GCreative.

Press Release

Sajid Shafique appointed as Design Director of GCreative

Dubai, UAE: Grayling, a leading global communications firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sajid Shafique as Design Director for its Middle East creative arm, GCreative.

Sajid joins GCreative following more than 20 years of experience with agencies such as Brand Union, Fitch, Landor Associates and his own brand consultancy, BrandNew. He brings a wealth of knowledge and has expertise in areas such as brand strategy, customer journey mapping, client co creation workshops, identity design, brand touchpoint design and brand guidelines to final print delivery.

Working alongside the management team, Sajid will play a key role in developing and identifying new business opportunities to expand the GCreative portfolio, as well as being responsible for directing the creative and client services teams on branding, design and digital projects.

Advertisement
“We have been able to significantly expand our client base in 2017 and deliver a number of inspiring campaigns for our clients. With the addition of Sajid to our all-star team, I am confident that we will continue to position our self ahead of the curve, despite the region’s dynamic and ever-changing landscape. We look forward to accelerating GCreative’s growth strategy in 2018 and the years to come” said Arian Hashemi, Managing Director, GCreative.

Since his appointment, Sajid has been responsible for the recent rebranding of RSA Global, which entailed creating a new identity for the global logistics company. Sajid also oversees all aspects of the Meydan account, including working closely with the team in creating a new brand identity design for the Dubai Show Jumping Championship.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular

Advertisement

More From Press Releases

Advertisement