Grayling Middle East announces appointment of new Design Director

Sajid Shafique appointed as Design Director of GCreative Dubai, UAE: Grayling, a leading global communications firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sajid Shafique as Design Director for its Middle East creative arm, GCreative.

Sajid joins GCreative following more than 20 years of experience with agencies such as Brand Union, Fitch, Landor Associates and his own brand consultancy, BrandNew. He brings a wealth of knowledge and has expertise in areas such as brand strategy, customer journey mapping, client co creation workshops, identity design, brand touchpoint design and brand guidelines to final print delivery. Working alongside the management team, Sajid will play a key role in developing and identifying new business opportunities to expand the GCreative portfolio, as well as being responsible for directing the creative and client services teams on branding, design and digital projects.

Advertisement