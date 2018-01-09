Grayling Middle East announces appointment of new Design Director
Sajid Shafique appointed as Design Director of GCreative
Dubai, UAE: Grayling, a leading global communications firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sajid Shafique as Design Director for its Middle East creative arm, GCreative.
Working alongside the management team, Sajid will play a key role in developing and identifying new business opportunities to expand the GCreative portfolio, as well as being responsible for directing the creative and client services teams on branding, design and digital projects.
Since his appointment, Sajid has been responsible for the recent rebranding of RSA Global, which entailed creating a new identity for the global logistics company. Sajid also oversees all aspects of the Meydan account, including working closely with the team in creating a new brand identity design for the Dubai Show Jumping Championship.
