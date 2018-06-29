Grandweld reinforces the value of 'Made in UAE' at one of the largest global maritime conventions and exhibitions

Dubai, UAE: Grandweld, the pioneering UAE-based shipyard, is participating in the International Tug, Salvage & OSV Convention and Exhibition (ITS), which is currently held in Marseille, Frane until 29th of June 2018. Grandweld is showing its manufacturing capabilities, while focusing on its outstanding strengths in tug, salvage and offshore service boat repair and maintenance. ITS 2018 is an exceptional event as it marks the 50th anniversary of the largest convention and exhibition of its kind in the world, which attracts top-level executives and decision makers from around the globe. Grandweld is participating in ITS to highlight the outstanding capabilities of the shipbuilding industry in the UAE.

Eng. Jamal Abki, General Manager of Grandweld Shipyards, emphasized, “We are proud that our company is based in the UAE. This has helped us develop our manufacturing performance to be among the fastest and most efficient companies in the region. This is the result of the excellent business environment provided by the UAE and its legal and legislative system. The world's largest ship owners come to us for building and servicing their boats. They have realized the commercial viability of our services and the value-added quality of our services compared to other places around the world.” Abki clarified, "In addition to the competitive advantages offered by the UAE and its industrial environment, our presence at Dubai Maritime City has given us additional competitive advantages. DMC is a comprehensive marine complex that accommodates many specialized international companies. We have benefited from this opportunity to build an internal work cycle that is considered the fastest of its kind in manufacturing and maintenance. This gives Grandweld an advantage and makes it an attractive option for boat owners. Every day the boat stops during maintenance is a loss for its owner. Hence, our shipyard offers the highest level of maintenance services with the quickest turn-around time. This is what our customers are always looking for.”

