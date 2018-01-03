Government Department in the Middle East Selects HID Global's FARGO Printers to Simplify Issuance of ID Card Issuance





Dubai, UAE – HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that a government department in the Middle East has selected the company’s FARGO® DTC4500 and FARGO® HDP8500 card printers/encoders to meet its requirement for secure ID card issuance.



The government department manages the issuance of ID cards for residents and non-residents, as well as issuance of vehicle registration IDs. The department chose HID Global for its proven reliability and durable ID card printers/encoders to launch an efficient, robust and secure card issuance solution to provide high-quality ID cards for various requirements.



In order to issue a large number of vehicle registration ID cards, drivers licences, and resident and non-resident ID cards at its various locations and in a short period of time, the department was looking for a cost effective, yet highly secure and efficient card issuance solution. There were a number of key selection criteria for the new solution such as its ability to securely print high quality cards in a short period of time, improve levels of customer service and satisfaction, quickly issue a large volume of ID cards, and be easily deployed and managed. ?





HID Global was selected as the preferred vendor based on its ability to meet each of the departments’ requirements, but especially for simplifying the issuance of ID cards without compromising on security. HID Global’s secure card issuance solutions also have a proven track record of being the most reliable and sturdy in the marketplace. ?



The department selected HID Global’s FARGO® HDP8500 and DTC4500?card printers/encoders for secure card issuance of over one million ID cards securely and conveniently. HID Global’s FARGO® printers/encoders are deployed in over 100 locations, supporting the departments strategy of rapidly issuing ID cards – within an hour – and significantly improving the customer service provided to its citizens. FARGO® DTC4500 printers/encoders are used to issue driver’s licenses, car/vehicle registration, non-resident ID cards, and the FARGO®HDP8500 printers/encoders are used to produce ID cards. ?





The solution being used to issue approximately 1 million car/vehicle registration ID cards, 400,000 driver’s licenses, 300,000 non-resident ID cards with HID Global’s DTC4500 printer/encoders every year. On average approximately, 100 DTC4500 printers are used to produce 1.7 million driver’s licenses, car/vehicle registration and non-resident cards per year and 100 HDP8500 printers are used to produce ID cards.



HID Global partnered with an expert in secure cards issuance solutions in the region. The deployment across 100 locations was successfully completed in one month.



“HID Global’s FARGO Industrial Series continues to contribute unmatched security elements that ensure governments around the globe provides accurate identification of each individual card holder,” said Christophe Malgorn, Regional Director, Secure Issuance, EMEA.



© Press Release 2018