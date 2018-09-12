Google brings Lebanon's rich history and culture to the world
The 360 imagery will be available on Google Maps for more than one billion users around the world, allowing them to explore Lebanon in a new way
Dubai: Google announced today the launch of Street View Special Collection in Lebanon, a feature on Google Maps that lets users explore places around the world like landmarks, natural wonders, as well as culturally and historically significant sites. The imagery is now available on Google Maps for more than one billion users around the world, and can be viewed on g.co/LebanonHighlights.
The Google Maps team deployed the Trekker, a wearable Street View backpack with a camera system, and captured rich imagery of 41 historical, cultural, archeological sites from the North to the South of Lebanon. The trekker is designed to go down footpaths, tracks and narrow pathways to capture photos that uncover natural beauty and unique landscapes. The Google team worked closely with the relevant local authorities, including the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism, to make the project successful.
Joyce Baz, Head of Communications for Google in MENA, said: ‘Today, we’re happy to announce that we’ve collected panoramic imagery of the most unique landmarks in Lebanon with the Street View Trekker. We capture unique places around the world and make them available and accessible for users world wide. We look forward to putting more of Lebanon on Street View for the world to explore the country’s rich heritage and culture”.
Today, anyone with an internet connection can virtually explore the natural landscape of Lebanon including the pearl of nature Jeita Grotto, Al Shouf Cedar Nature Reserve, and learn about the country’s history from Baalbek & Temple of Jupiter. The team also captured The National Museum of Beirut which was reopened in 2016. The imagery also includes different universities some of which date back over a hundred years including the American University of Beirut.
Lebanon is the latest addition to a series of Street View Special Collection in MENA, such as Petra in Jordan, Amphitheatre of El Jem in Tunisia, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque & Liwa Desert in Abu Dhabi,and the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Street View is currently available in 10 Arab cities including Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al-Quwain, Fujairah, Tunis, Ramallah, Bethlehem & Jericho.
Google Maps Street View began in 2007 and today covers thousands of cities. The program has also captured 360 degree imagery of theme parks, university campuses, pedestrian malls, landmarks and zoos around the world.
Lebanon’s special collection of 41 iconic sites is now available on Google Maps and can be viewed on g.co/LebanonHighlights.
List of sites captured
Heritage Sites:
- Jeita Grotto, the pearl of nature
- Baalbek & Temple of Jupiter
- National Museum of Beirut
- Moussa Castle
- Château du Liban (Black Castle)
- Nicolas Sursock Palace
- Roman Bath Vestiges
- Saint Louis Castle
- Tyre World Heritage Site
- Beaufort Castle
- Al Mezher Heritage House
- Byblos
- Niha Fortress
Natural Sites:
- Rock of Raouché
- Al Shouf Cedar Nature Reserve
- Chekka
- Bsharri
- Baakline Waterfalls
- Mzaar, Mount Sannine
- Lake Bnachei
- Ibrahim River
- Ouadi Qadisha (the Holy Valley)
- Cedars Forest (Cedars of God)
- Baatara Waterfall
- Shouf Biosphere Reserve Maasser Cedar Forest
Universities:
- American University of Beirut (AUB)
- University of Balamand
- Lebanese American University
- Beirut Arab University
- Lebanese International University (LIU)
- Lebanese American University, Byblos Campus
- Saint Joseph University
Other sites:
- Al Hamra
- Al Manara
- Rafic Hariri International Airport
About Google Maps and Street View
Google Maps with Street View lets you explore places around the world through 360-degree street-level imagery. You can explore world landmarks, view natural wonders, navigate a trip and sometimes even go inside museums or other points of interest.
About Google Inc.
Google is a global technology leader focused on improving the ways people connect with information. Google’s innovations in web search and advertising have made its website a top Internet property and its brand one of the most recognized in the world. Google is a trademark of Google Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
For information about Google in the Middle East, please visit our Official Google Arabia Blog: http://google-arabia.blogspot.com/
