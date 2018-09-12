Google brings Lebanon's rich history and culture to the world

Dubai: Google announced today the launch of Street View Special Collection in Lebanon, a feature on Google Maps that lets users explore places around the world like landmarks, natural wonders, as well as culturally and historically significant sites. The imagery is now available on Google Maps for more than one billion users around the world, and can be viewed on g.co/LebanonHighlights.

The Google Maps team deployed the Trekker, a wearable Street View backpack with a camera system, and captured rich imagery of 41 historical, cultural, archeological sites from the North to the South of Lebanon. The trekker is designed to go down footpaths, tracks and narrow pathways to capture photos that uncover natural beauty and unique landscapes. The Google team worked closely with the relevant local authorities, including the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism, to make the project successful.

Joyce Baz, Head of Communications for Google in MENA, said: ‘Today, we’re happy to announce that we’ve collected panoramic imagery of the most unique landmarks in Lebanon with the Street View Trekker. We capture unique places around the world and make them available and accessible for users world wide. We look forward to putting more of Lebanon on Street View for the world to explore the country’s rich heritage and culture”.

Today, anyone with an internet connection can virtually explore the natural landscape of Lebanon including the pearl of nature Jeita Grotto, Al Shouf Cedar Nature Reserve, and learn about the country’s history from Baalbek & Temple of Jupiter. The team also captured The National Museum of Beirut which was reopened in 2016. The imagery also includes different universities some of which date back over a hundred years including the American University of Beirut.

Lebanon is the latest addition to a series of Street View Special Collection in MENA, such as Petra in Jordan, Amphitheatre of El Jem in Tunisia, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque & Liwa Desert in Abu Dhabi,and the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Street View is currently available in 10 Arab cities including Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al-Quwain, Fujairah, Tunis, Ramallah, Bethlehem & Jericho.

Google Maps Street View began in 2007 and today covers thousands of cities. The program has also captured 360 degree imagery of theme parks, university campuses, pedestrian malls, landmarks and zoos around the world.

Lebanon’s special collection of 41 iconic sites is now available on Google Maps and can be viewed on g.co/LebanonHighlights.

List of sites captured

Heritage Sites:

Jeita Grotto, the pearl of nature

Baalbek & Temple of Jupiter

National Museum of Beirut

Moussa Castle

Château du Liban (Black Castle)

Nicolas Sursock Palace

Roman Bath Vestiges

Saint Louis Castle

Tyre World Heritage Site

Beaufort Castle

Al Mezher Heritage House

Byblos

Niha Fortress

Natural Sites:

Rock of Raouché

Al Shouf Cedar Nature Reserve

Chekka

Bsharri

Baakline Waterfalls

Mzaar, Mount Sannine

Lake Bnachei

Ibrahim River

Ouadi Qadisha (the Holy Valley)

Cedars Forest (Cedars of God)

Baatara Waterfall

Shouf Biosphere Reserve Maasser Cedar Forest

Universities:

American University of Beirut (AUB)

University of Balamand

Lebanese American University

Beirut Arab University

Lebanese International University (LIU)

Lebanese American University, Byblos Campus

Saint Joseph University

Other sites:

Al Hamra

Al Manara

Rafic Hariri International Airport

