Global consulting platform expands into the Middle East

Dubai:– Consultancy.org, a global platform for the international consulting industry, has made a foray into the Middle East market. The launch of Consultancy-me.com expands the startup’s online footprint to cover one of the world’s most dynamic markets for consulting services. With an estimated size of over $3 billion, the Middle East is one of the fastest growing markets for management consultants globally. In particular, the GCC region – which takes the lion’s share of the Middle Eastern market – has seen strong growth in recent years, significantly advancing the maturity of the industry in both services and operations, with the majority of the globe’s top 50 consulting firms being active in the region today.

“Across the region, consulting firms are helping organisations in both the public sector and private sector navigate large economic, societal and technology-led trends, as well as with implementing and embedding change. As the Middle East grows its population and prosperity in the coming decades, it is set to gain importance in the global consulting market. Our expansion into the Middle East reflects the region’s growing significance for the industry,” says Larry Zeenny, co-founder of Consultancy.org. Launched in 2017, Consultancy.org works with over 150 leading consulting firms globally, with several high-profile names committing their support to the Middle East platform as founding partners. “We are proud to partner with many of the top names in the industry, and look forward to representing their interests in the region,” says Zeenny. Among the companies that are part of Consultancy.org’s roster of clients are Accenture, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY, FTI Consulting, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, PwC and Strategy&.

