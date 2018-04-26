Global consulting platform expands into the Middle East
Dubai:– Consultancy.org, a global platform for the international consulting industry, has made a foray into the Middle East market. The launch of Consultancy-me.com expands the startup’s online footprint to cover one of the world’s most dynamic markets for consulting services.
With an estimated size of over $3 billion, the Middle East is one of the fastest growing markets for management consultants globally. In particular, the GCC region – which takes the lion’s share of the Middle Eastern market – has seen strong growth in recent years, significantly advancing the maturity of the industry in both services and operations, with the majority of the globe’s top 50 consulting firms being active in the region today.
Launched in 2017, Consultancy.org works with over 150 leading consulting firms globally, with several high-profile names committing their support to the Middle East platform as founding partners. “We are proud to partner with many of the top names in the industry, and look forward to representing their interests in the region,” says Zeenny. Among the companies that are part of Consultancy.org’s roster of clients are Accenture, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY, FTI Consulting, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, PwC and Strategy&.
The launch in the Middle East builds on successful consulting platforms in Europe, Asia and Africa, and follows shortly after Consultancy.org launched in India and South Africa. Next month, the global startup will launch in both North America and South America. “Partnering with the industry’s leaders, our mission is to become the globe’s premier network of platforms for the consultancy profession. Adding the Middle East to our footprint is an important next step in realising that ambition,” says Zeenny.
“With the world of consulting gravitating towards the rapidly developing Middle East, we are looking forward to serving as a nucleus for everyone involved in the region’s consulting landscape,” added Ronnie Boogaard, who leads Consultancy-me.com’s team of journalists and researchers.
About Consultancy-me.com
Consultancy-me.com is an online platform for the Middle East’s advisory and consulting industry. The website presents the latest news and trends in the sector, follows the developments and publications of consulting firms across industries and functional areas and provides an overview of career opportunities for professionals interested in working in consultancy. Consultancy-me.com is a part of Consultancy.org, a global network of consulting platforms with a presence on six continents.
