Global Leaders to Discuss Future of Financial Markets at World Capital Markets Symposium 2018
Kuala Lumpur
Global leaders in politics and finance will convene at the fifth World Capital Markets Symposium 2018 (WCMS 2018) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 6 and 7 February 2018 to discuss challenges, opportunities and the future of financial markets.
Hosted by the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), and themed “Renaissance of Capitalism: Markets for Growth”, WCMS 2018 focuses on the re-orientation of markets for growth, the ways in which sustainable outcomes can be achieved for present and future generations, the role innovation and technology must play in supporting inclusive and sustainable growth, and what it will take to create long-term value and resilience of markets. Malaysia has made a concerted effort to drive financial and capital market innovation and through this, begin to enable new developments in sustainable financing.
The Symposium will feature a keynote address by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, a special video message by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and other notable speakers, including Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand; Yanis Varoufakis, former Greek Finance Minister; Jin Liqun, President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS; Douglas Flint, former Group Chairman of HSBC; Sean Kidney, Chief Executive Officer of Climate Bonds Initiative; Dr Steve Waygood, Chief Responsible Investment Officer of Aviva Group; George Kell, Founder of United Nations Global Impact.
Discussions at the Symposium will also centre on how good governance is becoming more critical in enabling organisations to manage and sustain growth, and the importance of having various segments of society play a part in achieving greater societal well-being. The Symposium will also discuss the role of women and youth in shaping social, economic and environmental development.
For further information on the programme and speaker line-up at WCMS 2018, please visit https://worldcapitalmarketssymposium.org
The World Capital Markets Symposium is a platform designed to promote informed debate, led by global opinion leaders, policy makers, influencers, domain experts, business and market leaders, on the big questions confronting us today – creating value, promoting sustainable, inclusive growth, jobs and societies in transition.
This flagship event has hosted some of the world’s most prominent market watchers, geopolitical commentators and personalities in the fields of economics, finance, business and regulation, amongst them Dr Raghuram Rajan, Haruhiko Kuroda, Paul Krugman, Nouriel Roubini, Dr Laura Tyson, Dr Mark Mobius, Dr Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Jimmy Wales, Ann Pettifor, Professor Ian Ramsay, Dr Fareed Zakaria, Lord Adair Turner, The Honourable Sheila C. Bair and Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.
About Securities Commission Malaysia
The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), a statutory body reporting to the Minister of Finance, was established under the Securities Commission Act 1993. It is the sole regulatory agency for the regulation and development of capital markets. The SC has direct responsibility for supervising and monitoring the activities of market institutions, including the exchanges and clearing houses, and regulating all persons licensed under the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007. More information about the SC is available on its website at www.sc.com.my . Follow SC on twitter at @SecComMy for more updates.
About Capital Markets Malaysia
Capital Markets Malaysia (CM²) was established in 2013 as part of efforts by the Malaysian Government and the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) to promote the country’s value proposition across various segments of the capital market globally. SC launched the CM² brand in 2014 to spearhead both local and international positioning and profiling of the Malaysian capital market, representing the multi-faceted market with its wide range of conventional and Islamic products, supported by a strong governance infrastructure. CMM aims to profile the competitiveness and attractiveness of the various segments of the capital market via to promote the Malaysian capital marketplace, bringing together investors and investment opportunities.
