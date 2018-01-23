Global Leaders to Discuss Future of Financial Markets at World Capital Markets Symposium 2018

Kuala Lumpur



Global leaders in politics and finance will convene at the fifth World Capital Markets Symposium 2018 (WCMS 2018) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 6 and 7 February 2018 to discuss challenges, opportunities and the future of financial markets.

Hosted by the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), and themed “Renaissance of Capitalism: Markets for Growth”, WCMS 2018 focuses on the re-orientation of markets for growth, the ways in which sustainable outcomes can be achieved for present and future generations, the role innovation and technology must play in supporting inclusive and sustainable growth, and what it will take to create long-term value and resilience of markets. Malaysia has made a concerted effort to drive financial and capital market innovation and through this, begin to enable new developments in sustainable financing.

The Symposium will feature a keynote address by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, a special video message by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and other notable speakers, including Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand; Yanis Varoufakis, former Greek Finance Minister; Jin Liqun, President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS; Douglas Flint, former Group Chairman of HSBC; Sean Kidney, Chief Executive Officer of Climate Bonds Initiative; Dr Steve Waygood, Chief Responsible Investment Officer of Aviva Group; George Kell, Founder of United Nations Global Impact.

Discussions at the Symposium will also centre on how good governance is becoming more critical in enabling organisations to manage and sustain growth, and the importance of having various segments of society play a part in achieving greater societal well-being. The Symposium will also discuss the role of women and youth in shaping social, economic and environmental development.