Global Leaders Converge on Abu Dhabi for Inaugural MENA Milken Institute Summit

An unprecedented delegation of influential leaders will be among the 500-plus attendees at the inaugural MENA Milken Institute Summit in Abu Dhabi next week.

The UAE capital will welcome more than 500 delegates from around the world to address the region’s most critical challenges

Khalifa Bin Butti, Chairman of Abu Dhabi-based investment firm and main event underwriter, KBBO Group, said: “We are delighted to bring this event to Abu Dhabi during the Year of Zayed, which seeks to embrace all nationalities, faiths and cultures.

The two-day summit, which takes place from February 7-8, comes at a significant point for the UAE, which is celebrating the “Year of Zayed”, honouring of the founder of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Advertisement

“The values His Highness represented – generosity, unity, benevolence and progress – will be at the forefront of what the summit is trying to achieve. Culturally and geographically, Abu Dhabi sits at the meeting point of the Eastern and Western hemispheres, so it’s an ideal location for the summit, which provides a unique platform to address and develop real-world solutions for our region’s crucial challenges,” he added.

With the theme "Strategic Investment for Sustainable Growth", the summit brings together global leaders, high-profile senior executives, political leaders, government officials, sovereign wealth fund directors, philanthropists and influential investors from around the world.

“We thank KBBO Group for all the support they have given us with our inaugural Milken MENA Summit,” said Louise Tabbiner, Milken Institute Senior Advisor to the MENA Region. “As the underwriting sponsor of this event, they have helped to ensure our Summit will be a success. We hope to build an influential and successful platform together - one that focuses on tackling the region’s challenges and goals.”

The assembly of influential leaders will address the Middle East and North Africa region’s most important issues, including healthcare, education, food security, technology, the arts, culture, women and capital market development.

The Middle East and North Africa regions have become a driving force in global energy markets, and in emerging sectors such as technology, education, health care and finance.

The summit is recognition of the region’s global importance and provides a unique platform for the interdisciplinary exchange and collaboration needed to develop holistic solutions for the pressing issues the region faces.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018