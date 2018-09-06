Global Investment House shareholders approve cash distribution to shareholders through capital reduction

Kuwait: - Global Investment House ("Global" or the "Company"), a regional asset management and investment banking firm headquartered in Kuwait with offices in major capital markets in the MENA region, held today its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to discuss the board of directors’ recommendation to distribute KWD7.5 million in cash to shareholders through capital reduction. Shareholders approved the reduction of authorized, issued and paid-up capital from KWD57 million to KWD49.5 million by cancelling 75 million shares, around 13.5% of shareholders holdings (excluding treasury shares). Shareholders will be paid KWD0.100 cash for each share cancelled.

On conclusion of the capital reduction, the authorized, issued and fully paid share capital of the Parent Company will be KWD 49.5 million with adequate capital and liquidity to fund its core fee business. The capital reduction would also improve the return on equity and book value per share. On a proforma basis, the book value per share would increase from KWD0.126 as at 30 June 2018 to KWD0.130.

Advertisement