Global F&B industry outlook to be unveiled at Gulfood 2018

Dubai, UAE: An in-depth, medium-to-long term outlook for the global food and beverage industry is to be unveiled at Gulfood 2018, the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade event, which runs at Dubai World Trade Centre ( DWTC ) from 18- 22 February.

“This independent report sets out estimates and prospects for the global food industry and has been prepared following an in-depth market study featuring trade surveys with local and global manufacturers, distributors, trade associations and government entities across key industry sectors,” explained Trixie LohMirmand, Senior Vice President, Exhibitions & Events, DWTC.

“The report charts overall industry growth prospects, market drivers and trends, as well as sector-specific challenges and opportunities. It drills down into key geographies and verticals including soft drinks, hot drinks, dairy, meat and poultry, edible oils, cereals, pulses and grains - it is a vital research tool for the entire food industry eco-system and reflects Gulfood’s own expansive appeal to regional and global players.”

The report, which provides a multitude of insights across seven key geographic areas, including 22 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, will be given to the 5,000-plus show exhibitors. Furthermore, the estimated 97,000-plus visitors will be able to download a copy from 18 February.

The report is an added feature to Gulfood which continues to expand and evolve in its 23rd edition. Joining the show this year is the Gulfood Discover Zone, where new-to-market products will be showcased in an exclusive and interactive lounge. The zone will feature vertical segments of Dairy; Hot Beverages; Cold Beverages; Meat & Poultry; Health, Wellness & Free-from; Confectionary; Snacks and Condiments.

“The successful segmentation of Gulfood has served to further consolidate the show’s reputation as an industry educator and incubator of progress,” added LohMirmand.

The comprehensive report has been welcomed by major exhibitors at Gulfood.

“At General Mills we make food people love and constantly drive innovation and product development across our more than 100 brands to ensure we stay ahead of the curve. The Gulfood Global Industry Outlook Report 2018 provides great insight into socio-economic development and consumer habits particularly when it comes to brand loyalty, something we at General Mills take immense pride in,” said Ali Shaikh, Commercial Director at General Mills.

The report is another indicator of why Gulfood is a must-attend event for General Mills as a platform to showcase our latest innovations but to also benefit from extensive knowledge sharing, networking and information gathering opportunities,” he added.

Gulfood 2018 will also feature pavilions of new entrants Estonia, Nigeria, ProColumbia, Serbia, Slovakia, and Tajikistan. The show will also receive a host of powerful national delegations including heads of state, ministers, government officials and trade associations eager to ink lucrative bi-lateral trade agreements.

Gulfood 2018 will also feature Halal World Food, the world’s largest annual Halal food sourcing trade show; the annual Emirates Culinary Guild International Salon Culinaire, the world’s largest single-entry chef competition; the World Coffee Events’ 2018 Cezve/Ibrik Championship and the Gulfood Innovation Awards, which recognise best-in-class excellence and innovation across the region’s F&B industry.

Gulfood 2018 is a trade event open strictly to business and trade visitors. The show is open 11am-7pm from February 18 - 21 and 11am-5pm on February 22. On the on-site entry fee for visitors is AED400 (USD108). Visit www.gulfood.com.

