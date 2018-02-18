Global Experts to Attend First International Humanitarian Forum in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, (AETOSWire)- The 1st Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 26 – 27 of February 2018 under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Organized by the King Salman Humanitarian and Relief Centre (KSrelief), the forum is the first of its kind to take place in the Kingdom, building on previous global humanitarian events to address changes to the humanitarian landscape and to formulate new practical and efficient responses which reflect the changing needs on the ground.
Bringing together professionals and key decision-makers from across the international humanitarian community, the two-day forum will be attended by high level global representatives from the United Nations, international and national NGOs.
The center was inaugurated on 13 May 2015 under the high patronage and guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, may God bless him. The center’s activities are founded upon noble fundamental humanitarian goals and principles.”
*Source: AETOSWire
Contact:
Victoria Johnson,
+971569327530
v.johnson@onecmg.com