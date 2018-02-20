Global Caterer dnata Awarded Licence to Operate in Canada

Vancouver: One of the world’s largest air services providers, dnata, a part of the Emirates Group, has been awarded a licence to provide flight catering services to airlines departing Vancouver International Airport (YVR). This marks dnata Catering’s entry into Canada. With this licence, dnata will now commence planning, approvals, build and fit-out of a dedicated catering facility at Vancouver, at an investment of more than CAD $7 million dnata will commence operations in Q4 2018.

This will be dnata’s 64th catering location and 130th global air services location, having recently opened a new catering facility at Dublin Airport, Ireland. The facility will have an initial capacity of up to 8,000 meals a day. dnata expects to employ more than 150 staff once operating at that level. Robin Padgett, Divisional Senior Vice President of dnata’s catering division said, “Canada has always been an exciting opportunity for us as a caterer. To turn that opportunity into reality at Vancouver International Airport is particularly exciting, given the solid passenger growth and recognition the airport has received in recent years. We are very proud of our ability to deliver globally authentic and diverse cuisine across the world, and we’re more than ready to bring that to airlines and their passengers departing Vancouver.”

Advertisement