Global Caterer dnata Awarded Licence to Operate in Canada
Vancouver: One of the world’s largest air services providers, dnata, a part of the Emirates Group, has been awarded a licence to provide flight catering services to airlines departing Vancouver International Airport (YVR). This marks dnata Catering’s entry into Canada.
With this licence, dnata will now commence planning, approvals, build and fit-out of a dedicated catering facility at Vancouver, at an investment of more than CAD $7 million dnata will commence operations in Q4 2018.
Robin Padgett, Divisional Senior Vice President of dnata’s catering division said, “Canada has always been an exciting opportunity for us as a caterer. To turn that opportunity into reality at Vancouver International Airport is particularly exciting, given the solid passenger growth and recognition the airport has received in recent years. We are very proud of our ability to deliver globally authentic and diverse cuisine across the world, and we’re more than ready to bring that to airlines and their passengers departing Vancouver.”
Globally, dnata prepares more than 320,000 meals every day for more than 190 airlines and has been awarded Best Caterer by some of the world’s leading airlines.
The most recent full financial year, 2016-2017, was dnata’s most profitable in its 58 year history. Profits crossed the US$330 million mark for the first time, with revenue up 15% to $3.3 billion. Employing more than 40,000 people around the world, dnata’s international business (outside of Dubai) accounts for 66% of its revenue.
Visit www.dnata.com for more information.
About dnata
dnata is one of the world’s largest air services providers. Established in 1959, the company ensures the aviation industry operates smoothly and efficiently in 129 airports. Offering ground handling, cargo, travel, and flight catering services in 84 countries across six continents, dnata is a trusted partner for over 400 airline customers around the world. Each day, the company handles over 1,700 flights, carries over 7,700 tonnes of cargo, assists over 235,000 passengers, books over 19,000 hotel stays, and uplifts over 320,000 meals.
Our Media centre contains all of our business updates, including the latest press releases and articles and our contact details.© Press Release 2018