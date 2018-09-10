Global-First Fintech Voucher Partnership with Samsung in UAE
DUBAI: VoucherSkout, a leading value-added discount platform founded in the UAE, announces a ‘first of its kind’ partnership with market-leading smartphone giant, Samsung. The ground-breaking agreement, allows Samsung Pay to harness VoucherSkout’s proprietary vouchering technology and merchant network, to deliver a seamless voucher savings service to a significant Samsung Pay enabled audience across the UAE.
Samsung Pay users can now enjoy 50% off discounts at a range of dining, wellness, and leisure venues by tapping on the newly added Vouchers icon within their Samsung Pay App. From there they can explore, purchase, and redeem a wide selection of mouthwatering deals, across VoucherSkout’s network of participating UAE merchant partners. The new service will be branded as “Samsung Pay Vouchers”.
- Homegrown UAE technology platform, partners with global smartphone leader, Samsung to introduce “Samsung Pay Vouchers”.
- The deal represents the first ever vouchering service within Samsung Pay, globally.
- Plans already underway to expand the initiative into new markets.
- Samsung Pay to harness VoucherSkout’s vouchering technology in significant new agreement.
- Samsung pay users now able to redeem 50% off discounts at a variety of lifestyle destinations securely through Samsung Pay
- First Samsung Pay Voucher redemption free for all Samsung Pay users.
- Through the new agreement, VoucherSkout assists in increasing their merchant partners revenue growth, as well as fuel nationwide brand awareness.
- The partnership will allow VoucherSkout’s to connect with Samsung Pay’s extensive customer base, significantly increasing its potential user base from September 2018 onwards.
Unlike other discount platforms, VoucherSkout eliminates costly upfront annual subscriptions for the consumer and does not charge merchants to be a part of their network. Customers benefit from greater discounts and redeem deals on a ‘pay-as-you-go’ basis meaning they only pay for vouchers when they use them. A small fee ranging from AED 5 to AED 50 depending on the offer, is charged when purchasing one of the ‘50% off’ Samsung Pay Vouchers.
VoucherSkout has already connected its over 45,000 registered user base with 300+ merchants across the UAE, including the Fairmont, Jones The Grocer, Johnny Rockets, Exclusive Yachts, and Rixos. The significant new agreement with Samsung Pay is expected to deliver a massive new UAE audience from September 2018 onwards. The enhanced user reach represents a mouth-watering opportunity to become a major market disrupter in the footfall/ loyalty/voucher space.
The announcement of the new fintech voucher partnership reflects the tech environment in the UAE as well as the rise of the digital coupon market, which, according to Juniper Research is growing at an exponential rate with over 32 billion digital coupon redemptions a year, and an astonishing 40% of smartphone users likely to redeem a digital coupon this year. Furthermore, the GCC ranks among the highest smartphone penetration in the world. According to eMarketer, 79% of Saudi Arabia's population used a smartphone last year. The corresponding figures in the UAE was a whopping 91%, a rise of nearly 20% in a single year.
VoucherSkout was founded by David Tobias, a British entrepreneur and business owner who has worked in the region for over 25 years. David developed the app as he saw a gap in the market for a savings platform that brings greater value to the consumer as well as financially beneficial for businesses. On the announcement, David said “the launch of Samsung Pay Vouchers is the first tech collaboration of its kind, between a UAE technology Startup platform and a global mobile heavyweight. The opportunity for Samsung Pay Vouchers in the UAE and beyond is significant, due to the high smartphone penetration and the consumer market which is becoming increasingly value driven. We are looking forward to announcing expansion plans into other markets in the near future”
“We are incredibly excited to bring Samsung Pay vouchers to the UAE as a value-added incentive for Samsung Pay users, who enjoy an easy, secure and private way to pay in stores, apps and on the web,” said Mohammad Gharaibeh, Head of Enterprise, Mobile Business at Samsung Gulf Electronics. “The UAE has experienced amazing growth in the ecommerce sector, driven by superior levels of internet penetration and higher number of online conversations. We have seen great momentum and witnessed significant consumer adoption with Samsung Pay and our objective with our new discount vouchers is to encourage accelerated growth towards a cashless society, in line with the UAE government’s sustainable goals to digitize transactions and save the environment.”
-Ends-
About VoucherSkout
VoucherSkout is a lifestyle focused mobile platform built on an ‘enjoy more’ culture. The free to download app offers users 50% off on leading brands and outlets throughout the UAE on a ‘pay as you go’ basis. The app is divided into six categories that offer a host of appetizing deals across hospitality, wellness, leisure and entertainment sectors. The user-friendly and slick interface makes exploring what the UAE has to offer enjoyable and insightful.
VoucherSkout supports the region's competitive consumer ecosystem by enabling customer savings as well as enhanced profitability for the business. The effective marketing platform supports in attracting new patrons, drive footfall and increase customer loyalty. Deal-savvy users will only pay a minimal fee, starting from just AED 7 to claim 50% off voucher on their total bill, meaning, they only pay for the offers they use, unlike other competitors in the market.
For Media Queries:
Murdoch Communications
Holly Murdoch
Holly@wearemurdoch.com | +971 567 083 793© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.