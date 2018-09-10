Global-First Fintech Voucher Partnership with Samsung in UAE

Samsung Pay users can now enjoy 50% off discounts at a range of dining, wellness, and leisure venues by tapping on the newly added Vouchers icon within their Samsung Pay App. From there they can explore, purchase, and redeem a wide selection of mouthwatering deals, across VoucherSkout’s network of participating UAE merchant partners. The new service will be branded as “Samsung Pay Vouchers”.

DUBAI: VoucherSkout, a leading value-added discount platform founded in the UAE, announces a ‘first of its kind’ partnership with market-leading smartphone giant, Samsung . The ground-breaking agreement, allows Samsung Pay to harness VoucherSkout’s proprietary vouchering technology and merchant network, to deliver a seamless voucher savings service to a significant Samsung Pay enabled audience across the UAE.

Unlike other discount platforms, VoucherSkout eliminates costly upfront annual subscriptions for the consumer and does not charge merchants to be a part of their network. Customers benefit from greater discounts and redeem deals on a ‘pay-as-you-go’ basis meaning they only pay for vouchers when they use them. A small fee ranging from AED 5 to AED 50 depending on the offer, is charged when purchasing one of the ‘50% off’ Samsung Pay Vouchers.

VoucherSkout has already connected its over 45,000 registered user base with 300+ merchants across the UAE, including the Fairmont, Jones The Grocer, Johnny Rockets, Exclusive Yachts, and Rixos. The significant new agreement with Samsung Pay is expected to deliver a massive new UAE audience from September 2018 onwards. The enhanced user reach represents a mouth-watering opportunity to become a major market disrupter in the footfall/ loyalty/voucher space.

The announcement of the new fintech voucher partnership reflects the tech environment in the UAE as well as the rise of the digital coupon market, which, according to Juniper Research is growing at an exponential rate with over 32 billion digital coupon redemptions a year, and an astonishing 40% of smartphone users likely to redeem a digital coupon this year. Furthermore, the GCC ranks among the highest smartphone penetration in the world. According to eMarketer, 79% of Saudi Arabia's population used a smartphone last year. The corresponding figures in the UAE was a whopping 91%, a rise of nearly 20% in a single year.

VoucherSkout was founded by David Tobias, a British entrepreneur and business owner who has worked in the region for over 25 years. David developed the app as he saw a gap in the market for a savings platform that brings greater value to the consumer as well as financially beneficial for businesses. On the announcement, David said “the launch of Samsung Pay Vouchers is the first tech collaboration of its kind, between a UAE technology Startup platform and a global mobile heavyweight. The opportunity for Samsung Pay Vouchers in the UAE and beyond is significant, due to the high smartphone penetration and the consumer market which is becoming increasingly value driven. We are looking forward to announcing expansion plans into other markets in the near future”

“We are incredibly excited to bring Samsung Pay vouchers to the UAE as a value-added incentive for Samsung Pay users, who enjoy an easy, secure and private way to pay in stores, apps and on the web,” said Mohammad Gharaibeh, Head of Enterprise, Mobile Business at Samsung Gulf Electronics. “The UAE has experienced amazing growth in the ecommerce sector, driven by superior levels of internet penetration and higher number of online conversations. We have seen great momentum and witnessed significant consumer adoption with Samsung Pay and our objective with our new discount vouchers is to encourage accelerated growth towards a cashless society, in line with the UAE government’s sustainable goals to digitize transactions and save the environment.”

About VoucherSkout

VoucherSkout is a lifestyle focused mobile platform built on an ‘enjoy more’ culture. The free to download app offers users 50% off on leading brands and outlets throughout the UAE on a ‘pay as you go’ basis. The app is divided into six categories that offer a host of appetizing deals across hospitality, wellness, leisure and entertainment sectors. The user-friendly and slick interface makes exploring what the UAE has to offer enjoyable and insightful.

VoucherSkout supports the region's competitive consumer ecosystem by enabling customer savings as well as enhanced profitability for the business. The effective marketing platform supports in attracting new patrons, drive footfall and increase customer loyalty. Deal-savvy users will only pay a minimal fee, starting from just AED 7 to claim 50% off voucher on their total bill, meaning, they only pay for the offers they use, unlike other competitors in the market.

