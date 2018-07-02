Get ready for Dubai's most luxurious cinema experience at Reel Cinemas - The Dubai Mall
Set to personally pamper every filmgoer, with several upscale amenities, the ultimate movie-star experience awaits at the Platinum Movie Suites in Reel Cinemas – The Dubai Mall!
With luxurious pod-style seating, guests can enjoy unrivalled privacy, together with savoring five-star gourmet choices - all fresh and made to order – Reel Cinemas new Platinum Movie Suites are the perfect venue for those looking for a deluxe experience.
Watch this space for more as a truly VIP style cinema experience awaits you!
What: Platinum Movie Suites
Where: Reel Cinemas - The Dubai Mall
When: Coming soon!
