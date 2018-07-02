Get ready for Dubai's most luxurious cinema experience at Reel Cinemas - The Dubai Mall

Set to personally pamper every filmgoer, with several upscale amenities, the ultimate movie-star experience awaits at the Platinum Movie Suites in Reel Cinemas – The Dubai Mall!



With luxurious pod-style seating, guests can enjoy unrivalled privacy, together with savoring five-star gourmet choices - all fresh and made to order – Reel Cinemas new Platinum Movie Suites are the perfect venue for those looking for a deluxe experience.



Watch this space for more as a truly VIP style cinema experience awaits you!



What: Platinum Movie Suites

Where: Reel Cinemas - The Dubai Mall

When: Coming soon!

-Ends-



For more information, please contact:

Nivine William | Srishti Soni

ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller

+9714 4507 600

nivine.william@bm.com | srishti.soni@bm.com

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.

© Press Release 2018