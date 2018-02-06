 
Dubai 06 Feb 2018
#automotive | 06 February, 2018

German Borgward unveils further expansion plan in Middle East's automotive sector in 2018

The company will also launch in February 2018 a central warehouse in the heart of Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone, to serve the entire GCC market.

Press Release
Automotive brand Borgward is all set to make a splash in the Middle East next year as it eyes strategic expansion in key individual markets with vibrant business growth opportunities. Some industry experts are forecasting a 4 to 5 per cent increase within the regional car market by 2018 led by oil-rich GCC member states.

The company currently employs a ‘BGW’ global strategy, in which B stands for the ‘Borgward brand,’ a reflection of both the innovative past and future; G stands for ‘German Engineering,’ a reflection of exquisite German craftsmanship; and W stands for ‘Worldwide Footprint,’ which focuses on ‘global planning, global production and global sales’ to meet customer demand in Europe and emerging markets worldwide.

In the region, Borgward is preparing to take a share of the growing market with plans to roll out two premier models throughout the GCC by the end of 2018. Starting with the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain in the first quarter, Saudi Arabia and Oman will follow later in the year.

The company will also launch in February 2018 a central warehouse in the heart of Dubai, at the Jebel Ali Free Zone, to serve the entire GCC market. The facility will have more than 10,000 square meters of storage area, over 5-story warehouse shelves, and at least 2,000 kinds of spare parts reserves.

Part of its expansion plan is to strategically launch robust brand awareness campaigns showcasing Borgward vehicles that have undergone strict tests and validations performed in Germany, Sweden, the UK, China, Japan, and the UAE, after several years of intensive research and development (R&D) initiatives. The SUV models went through and passed the endurance, extreme weather, corrosion resistance, reliability, and user experience tests for a total of 4.31 million kilometers.

In the UAE, the BX7 SUV, one of the first new Borgward models launched in the GCC, went through the temperature test at the height of the summer season this year to measure the vehicle’s adaptability to the blazing heat and windless environment. BX7’s off-road performance, safety and reliability in local conditions have been fully ascertained during the rigorous assessment.

Borgward in cooperation with TÜV Rheinland also conducted this year its first Euro NCAP-based crash test for the premier BX7 model.  The vehicle impressed during the offset front crash test as it sped at 64 km/h into a deformable barrier with a 40 per cent overlap.

“Another priority goal will be to deliver excellent service to our customers to underline our aspiration to become a trusted, sincere, and genuine partner of car customers, rather than just being an automotive manufacturer. As such, we commit to provide comprehensive customer service to cover not only the product warranty and maintenance but also to focus on improved customer experience,” Tom Anliker, Senior Vice President for Global Marketing, Borgward,  said.

About Borgward

BORGWARD Group AG is a German-based international automotive manufacturer with a strong history. In the late 1950s, Borgward was the third largest German car manufacturer, selling more than one million vehicles and leading the sales statistics in the German premium segment.

Today, Borgward adheres to the same principles of manufacturing high-class vehicles for motorists across the globe that founder Carl F.W. Borgward established. Borgward vehicles in the 21stcentury stand for elegant and dynamic design, German engineering quality and technical innovation, with a strong focus on connectivity and future propulsion systems.

Since its relaunch in 2015, Borgward has introduced two models, an elegant and sophisticated mid-size SUV (BX7) and a dynamic and energetic compact SUV (BX5). The company plans to launch at least one new model per year in the upcoming years, thereby gradually expanding its vehicle line-up. With the introduction of an all-electric mid-size SUV (BXi7), planned for 2019, Borgward will underline its aspiration to become a leading global e-vehicle manufacturer. http://www.borgward.ae

