German Borgward unveils further expansion plan in Middle East's automotive sector in 2018
The company currently employs a ‘BGW’ global strategy, in which B stands for the ‘Borgward brand,’ a reflection of both the innovative past and future; G stands for ‘German Engineering,’ a reflection of exquisite German craftsmanship; and W stands for ‘Worldwide Footprint,’ which focuses on ‘global planning, global production and global sales’ to meet customer demand in Europe and emerging markets worldwide.
In the region, Borgward is preparing to take a share of the growing market with plans to roll out two premier models throughout the GCC by the end of 2018. Starting with the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain in the first quarter, Saudi Arabia and Oman will follow later in the year.
Part of its expansion plan is to strategically launch robust brand awareness campaigns showcasing Borgward vehicles that have undergone strict tests and validations performed in Germany, Sweden, the UK, China, Japan, and the UAE, after several years of intensive research and development (R&D) initiatives. The SUV models went through and passed the endurance, extreme weather, corrosion resistance, reliability, and user experience tests for a total of 4.31 million kilometers.
Borgward in cooperation with TÜV Rheinland also conducted this year its first Euro NCAP-based crash test for the premier BX7 model. The vehicle impressed during the offset front crash test as it sped at 64 km/h into a deformable barrier with a 40 per cent overlap.
“Another priority goal will be to deliver excellent service to our customers to underline our aspiration to become a trusted, sincere, and genuine partner of car customers, rather than just being an automotive manufacturer. As such, we commit to provide comprehensive customer service to cover not only the product warranty and maintenance but also to focus on improved customer experience,” Tom Anliker, Senior Vice President for Global Marketing, Borgward, said.
About Borgward
BORGWARD Group AG is a German-based international automotive manufacturer with a strong history. In the late 1950s, Borgward was the third largest German car manufacturer, selling more than one million vehicles and leading the sales statistics in the German premium segment.
Today, Borgward adheres to the same principles of manufacturing high-class vehicles for motorists across the globe that founder Carl F.W. Borgward established. Borgward vehicles in the 21stcentury stand for elegant and dynamic design, German engineering quality and technical innovation, with a strong focus on connectivity and future propulsion systems.
Since its relaunch in 2015, Borgward has introduced two models, an elegant and sophisticated mid-size SUV (BX7) and a dynamic and energetic compact SUV (BX5). The company plans to launch at least one new model per year in the upcoming years, thereby gradually expanding its vehicle line-up. With the introduction of an all-electric mid-size SUV (BXi7), planned for 2019, Borgward will underline its aspiration to become a leading global e-vehicle manufacturer. http://www.borgward.ae© Press Release 2018