General Manager of Rixos Bab Al Bahr
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Set to redefine hospitality standards, Rixos Bab Al Bahr unveils its exclusive ultra-luxurious destination that brings together the most prestigious services and unique experiences.
Providing a one-of-a-kind ultra-all-inclusive concept, Rixos Bab Al Bahr boasts a unique combination of dining, entertainment and leisure, complimented by the warmth of Turkish hospitality. With plenty of delicious a la carte restaurants to choose from, guests can enjoy a great range of dining delights.
From the kaleidoscope of cuisine in Seven Heights to a wide selection of unlimited beverages in See & Sea, Mojito Bar and Inferno night club, and the diverse variety of entertainment and nightlife, fully-equipped wellness spa & gym, kids club, and recreational activity center, this luxury resort has it all.
Sami Kaplanci, the General Manager of Rixos Bab Al Bahr commented, “The package is beneficial for both international travellers and families from the region who are looking for a holistic holiday replete with entertainment, leisure activities and unlimited dining. It is ideal for families as this upgrade has something to offer for guests across all age groups.”
The ultra-all-inclusive concept has brought great results, attracting guests from all over the world, mainly from the neighbouring GCC countries. With the occupancy rates on high, the world-class hotel unveils a series of summer and family staycation packages to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and experience the best of luxury and bespoke hospitality services that the brand has to offer.
“Experiential travel is an up and coming travel trend which has piqued our interests. We believe that the said trend is continuously evolving and has not been fully explored. As part of our efforts to look beyond conventional leisure programs, we are adapting the ultra-all-inclusive concept in not just our room packages, but also in our MICE services and wedding promotions.” Kaplanci concluded.
For more information, contact +971 7 202 0000, babalbahr@rixos.com or visit www.babalbahr.rixos.com
-Ends-
About Rixos Hotels
Established in 2000, Rixos Hotels is a fast-growing luxury chain of hotels of the world. Intending to provide traditional Turkish hospitality to the guests in an excellent manner, the Antalya-based
Group consists of 27 hotels in countries included without limitation Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Croatia, Switzerland, Egypt and Kazakhstan.
Rixos Hotels enjoys the best location of where they are. Rixos Hotels developed an innovative method of hospitality that blends the past and the present with the help of approximately 10.000 personnel at 27 facilities. Designed for a quintessential and luxury holiday experience, and equipped with state-of-the-art, the Rixos Villas are furnished with a modern and distinctive approach. All Rixos Hotels have a Health and SPA centre with a Turkish bath and excellent SPA experience in an authentic and relaxing experience. Rixos is preferred by elite and distinctive guests from all over the world.
With hospitality, customised services and rich cuisine; The Rixos Hotels have so far been repeatedly awarded with the American Five Star Diamond Awards, Conde Nast, and Great Hotels of the World by international authorities. The Group is preferred by remarkable travel agencies and tour operators.
For more information about Rixos, please visit www.rixos.com© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.