Providing a one-of-a-kind ultra-all-inclusive concept, Rixos Bab Al Bahr boasts a unique combination of dining, entertainment and leisure, complimented by the warmth of Turkish hospitality. With plenty of delicious a la carte restaurants to choose from, guests can enjoy a great range of dining delights.

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Set to redefine hospitality standards, Rixos Bab Al Bahr unveils its exclusive ultra-luxurious destination that brings together the most prestigious services and unique experiences.

From the kaleidoscope of cuisine in Seven Heights to a wide selection of unlimited beverages in See & Sea, Mojito Bar and Inferno night club, and the diverse variety of entertainment and nightlife, fully-equipped wellness spa & gym, kids club, and recreational activity center, this luxury resort has it all.

Sami Kaplanci, the General Manager of Rixos Bab Al Bahr commented, “The package is beneficial for both international travellers and families from the region who are looking for a holistic holiday replete with entertainment, leisure activities and unlimited dining. It is ideal for families as this upgrade has something to offer for guests across all age groups.”

The ultra-all-inclusive concept has brought great results, attracting guests from all over the world, mainly from the neighbouring GCC countries. With the occupancy rates on high, the world-class hotel unveils a series of summer and family staycation packages to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and experience the best of luxury and bespoke hospitality services that the brand has to offer.

“Experiential travel is an up and coming travel trend which has piqued our interests. We believe that the said trend is continuously evolving and has not been fully explored. As part of our efforts to look beyond conventional leisure programs, we are adapting the ultra-all-inclusive concept in not just our room packages, but also in our MICE services and wedding promotions.” Kaplanci concluded.

About Rixos Hotels

Established in 2000, Rixos Hotels is a fast-growing luxury chain of hotels of the world. Intending to provide traditional Turkish hospitality to the guests in an excellent manner, the Antalya-based

Group consists of 27 hotels in countries included without limitation Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Croatia, Switzerland, Egypt and Kazakhstan.

Rixos Hotels enjoys the best location of where they are. Rixos Hotels developed an innovative method of hospitality that blends the past and the present with the help of approximately 10.000 personnel at 27 facilities. Designed for a quintessential and luxury holiday experience, and equipped with state-of-the-art, the Rixos Villas are furnished with a modern and distinctive approach. All Rixos Hotels have a Health and SPA centre with a Turkish bath and excellent SPA experience in an authentic and relaxing experience. Rixos is preferred by elite and distinctive guests from all over the world.

With hospitality, customised services and rich cuisine; The Rixos Hotels have so far been repeatedly awarded with the American Five Star Diamond Awards, Conde Nast, and Great Hotels of the World by international authorities. The Group is preferred by remarkable travel agencies and tour operators.

For more information about Rixos, please visit www.rixos.com

