Gender Balance Council to double efforts to achieve global leadership in gender balance: Manal bint Mohammed

Manal bint Mohammed : Our leadership’s support and the positive response to the Gender Balance Index motivates us to work harder to achieve the UAE’s national goals.

Government of Dubai Media Office - 27 December 2017: Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and UAE Minister of Presidential Affairs, said that the Council aims to double its efforts in 2018 to implement the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to establish the country as a global leader in gender balance indicators by introducing further pioneering initiatives and expanding regional and global cooperation, apart from building on its latest achievements.

: Key achievements in the last quarter of 2017 included the launch of ‘The Gender Balance Guide: Actions for UAE Organisations’, honouring the winners of the Gender Balance Index 2017, our participation in the annual meetings of the UAE Government, and the positive outcomes of our meetings with the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.

Advertisement

Her Highness congratulated Council members on the success of the first edition of the Gender Balance Index.

Winners of the 2017 Gender Balance Index in three categories, including Best Personality for Supporting Gender Balance; Best Federal Entity for Supporting Gender Balance; and Best Initiative for Supporting Gender Balance; were recently honoured by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Her Highness said that the UAE leadership’s continuous support for enhancing gender balance, along with the success of the Gender Balance Index, which was received positively by government entities, motivates the UAE Gender Balance Council to strengthen its efforts to achieve its goals of narrowing the gender gap across all sectors and implementing the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed to establish the UAE as a leader in international gender balance indicators.

The Gender Balance Index is one of the UAE’s national indicators

During the fourth meeting of the UAE Gender Balance Council in 2017, Her Highness Sheikha Manal discussed the Council’s preparations for implementing the 2018 Gender Balance Index in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Office. The Index is one of the UAE's national indicators, which assesses the performance of government entities in gender balance, and contributes to the achievement of the UAE’s objectives and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

The UAE Gender Balance Council’s final meeting for 2017, which was chaired by the Vice President, HE Mona Al Marri, discussed the Council’s plans for 2018.

A year of achievements

HE Mona Al Marri started the meeting by conveying the appreciation of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the Council’s efforts in 2017. Her Excellency noted that 2017 was a year of achievements, which saw the Council establishing fruitful international partnerships that support its objectives. As part of its global partnership drive, the Council held a series of intensive meetings with international organisations in New York and Washington.

The UAE Gender Balance Council reviewed the progress it has made since the Council’s third meeting in September 2017. One of the Council’s key achievements in this period was the introduction of the ‘The Gender Balance Guide: Actions for UAE Organisations’, which was developed in collaboration with The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Launched at an event attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Guide, a first-of-its-kind global initiative, is designed to help public and private entities in the UAE enhance gender balance in the workplace.

Participating in the UAE government’s annual meetings

Council members also discussed the outcomes of the Council’s participation in the UAE government’s annual meetings in September, which highlighted the priority that UAE gives to gender balance in its national agenda. During these meetings, the Council suggested three initiatives for developing a clear framework for establishing a supportive environment for gender balance, which have since been adopted by the UAE government. The initiatives are:

- Establishing a Gender Data Bank: A specialised database which documents all gender data issued by federal government organisations.

- Reviewing Existing Gender Balance Legislation: The formation of an executive team consisting of legal and gender experts to study and assess existing legislation in the UAE and propose an action plan to address identified gaps.

- Network of Women in Boards: Forming a network of female board members to consolidate their efforts across the public and private sectors. The initiative is designed to raise awareness and increase female representation on the Boards of Directors of listed companies to 20% by 2020.

Meeting with Saif Bin Zayed

The outcomes of the Council’s meeting with Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the UAE, last October, were also discussed. At the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the key initiatives and projects of the Council and its plans for further empowering Emirati women.

HE Mona Al Marri highlighted the support extended by His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the Council’s initiatives and his directive to appoint a dedicated representative for implementing ‘The Gender Balance Guide: Actions for UAE Organisations’ at the Ministry of Interior. Her Excellency also emphasised the Ministry’s continuous efforts to promote gender balance across the country by creating legislation and work environments conducive to working women. These efforts and initiatives will motivate all entities to take further steps in narrowing the gender gap.

Second Global Gender Circle held in partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Achievements in the last quarter of 2017 also included the organisation of the second Global Gender Circle, which focused on gender responsive budgeting. The meeting, hosted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at its headquarters in Washington in November, was chaired by HE Mona Al Marri. Her Excellency highlighted the significant strides made by the IMF in enhancing gender equality across the world and its experience in implementing gender responsive budgeting across a number of member countries.

The outcomes of the UAE Gender Balance Council’s meetings in Washington D.C. with the World Bank Group; the Council of Women World Leaders, a network of current and former women prime ministers and presidents; and the Wilson Center, were also presented. At these meetings, the Council highlighted its ongoing work and initiatives, and its keenness to forge collaborative partnerships with these entities, especially in the field of gender responsive budgeting.

2018 plan

The UAE Gender Balance Council’s 2018 plan features local and international initiatives and enhanced cooperation with various local and international entities. The implementation of the plan will further strengthen efforts to achieve the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021 through measures that enhance female participation, particularly in the economic sector, and provide women and men with equal opportunities to contribute to national development across all sectors.

-Ends-

About the UAE Gender Balance Council:

Established in 2015, the UAE Gender Balance Council is a federal entity responsible for developing and implementing the gender balance agenda in the United Arab Emirates. The Council is chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, President of Dubai Women Establishment and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. The Council’s objectives are to reduce the gender gap across all government sectors, enhance the UAE’s ranking in global competitiveness reports on gender equality and achieve gender balance in decision-making positions, as well as promote the UAE’s status as a benchmark for gender balance legislation. It also launches pioneering initiatives and projects to enhance gender balance throughout the country and contribute to achieving the Council’s vision of positioning the UAE as a world model for gender balance.

© Press Release 2017