Galadari Advises on Cross-Border Acquisition of UAE-based Corporate Services Firm
Dubai, UAE – Galadari Advocates & Legal Consultants (DIFC) Limited has advised a client on the successful acquisition of a UAE-based company that provides corporate services to SMEs in the UK.
Valued at approximately AED 50 million, the cross-border transaction was driven by the amendments to the UK Finance Act taking effect on 06 April 2017, availing of the permitted rebasing of assets for capital gains tax purposes introduced therein.
Led by Ken Dixon, Partner, the Galadari team comprised Gerry Rogers, Senior Associate, Paula Villegas, Associate, and Joe Khalaf, Associate.
