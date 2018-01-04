Galadari Advises on Cross-Border Acquisition of UAE-based Corporate Services Firm

Dubai, UAE – Galadari Advocates & Legal Consultants (DIFC) Limited has advised a client on the successful acquisition of a UAE-based company that provides corporate services to SMEs in the UK. Valued at approximately AED 50 million, the cross-border transaction was driven by the amendments to the UK Finance Act taking effect on 06 April 2017, availing of the permitted rebasing of assets for capital gains tax purposes introduced therein.

Ken Dixon, partner of the firm at its DIFC offices and senior lawyer leading the team who advised on the acquisition, said: “We are pleased to have advised our client on a cross-border deal that enabled it to successfully consolidate and expand its current interests in the corporate services sector in the UK. This deal demonstrates the attractiveness of the UAE as a desirable jurisdiction for such services provision, as well as being well located geographically between an outsourcing powerhouse in India and a strong market in the UK. As the various amendments to the UK Finance Act take effect, we welcome further deals of this nature.” Led by Ken Dixon, Partner, the Galadari team comprised Gerry Rogers, Senior Associate, Paula Villegas, Associate, and Joe Khalaf, Associate.

