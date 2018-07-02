GUtech students to participate in a special German Language and Culture Course at RWTH Aachen University (Germany)

MUSCAT A group of 15 Omani and international students of the German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech) and two supervisors will participate in a special language and culture course to be held at GUtech’s German partner-university RWTH Aachen University in August. Since 2009, the annual 3 week study-trip has been conducted in cooperation with RWTH Aachen University and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) that has been funding the study trip. Its main aim is to introduce the students to life in Germany and to the different faculties at RWTH Aachen University.



“Studying the German language was not so difficult, only in the beginning,” said Murooj Al Busaidi, 3rd year student in BSc Computer Sciences who has studied German for three semesters. She is looking forward to applying the language and experiencing the country soon. Like most of the other GUtech students, Murooj will be traveling for the first time to Germany and to Europe. “I like to learn more about Europe and especially about Germany. I am planning to do my Master’s there,” said Huda Al Jahwari, BSc Logistics student. “Aachen is a student city and the university has many different departments including a well-known Logistics Department,” explained Huda. Mustafa Mohammed is studying Mechanical Engineering in the 3 year at GUtech. He has been receiving a study scholarship from the Egyptian and Omani governments. “RWTH Aachen University is one of the leading universities in Europe. I am very happy to get the opportunity to attend this special language course and to get to know the university. I am planning to study my Master’s in Germany,” said Mustafa. GUtech offers German language classes for beginners for all BSc or BEng students.



For the language course the students had to submit a letter of motivation and other documents. The selected candidates were then interviewed by the selection committee. “This year we had an increased number of applicants. More than 100 students from all academic programmes applied for only 15 seats. One of the requirements was that they had studied one or two semesters German,” said Claudia Schmidt, Representative of the DAAD and German Lecturer at GUtech. For most of the students it is their first trip to Germany. Students from the departments of Applied Geosciences, Engineering, International Business and Service Management, Computer Sciences will attend the course. GUtech promotes study and research exchange especially with RWTH Aachen University and with other universities in Europe.

