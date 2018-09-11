GIIS, Abu Dhabi awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Abu Dhabi: Global Indian International School in Abu Dhabi adds another feather to its cap with the ISO 9001:2015 certification by Standard Global Quality Certification. The award ceremony was recently held at the GIIS school premises in AUH, where Mr. Amol Vaidya, Director operations at GIIS received the ISO Certification on behalf of the school. Standard Global Quality Certification is based out of USA and seeks to certify organizations who have a stellar Quality Management System. The certification is the result of a rigorous process that ensures that processes and forms are continually improved upon. Through internal audits, the quality management system has proven itself valid over time. The recognition by the ISO is a culmination of the efforts. A QMS within an educational institute gains more prominence as we nurture the next generation of leaders and thinkers. SGQC has also been cognizant of the successful efforts of GIIS to provide quality education to all students incorporating a global outlook.

At the occasion, Mr. Amol Vaidya, Operations Director, GIIS said, “The recognition by a global body like ISO extends great value to our practices. The Quality Management System has been our mainstay all these years. It is a product of great study and reflection on how best to add value to the lives of our students. Our approach to education has always been that it is a tool to better lives and the QMS is a result of that. We hope to continue on the path of excellence.”

