GIIS, Abu Dhabi awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Abu Dhabi: Global Indian International School in Abu Dhabi adds another feather to its cap with the ISO 9001:2015 certification by Standard Global Quality Certification. The award ceremony was recently held at the GIIS school premises in AUH, where Mr. Amol Vaidya, Director operations at GIIS received the ISO Certification on behalf of the school.
Standard Global Quality Certification is based out of USA and seeks to certify organizations who have a stellar Quality Management System. The certification is the result of a rigorous process that ensures that processes and forms are continually improved upon. Through internal audits, the quality management system has proven itself valid over time. The recognition by the ISO is a culmination of the efforts. A QMS within an educational institute gains more prominence as we nurture the next generation of leaders and thinkers. SGQC has also been cognizant of the successful efforts of GIIS to provide quality education to all students incorporating a global outlook.
At the occasion, Mr. Amol Vaidya, Operations Director, GIIS said, “The recognition by a global body like ISO extends great value to our practices. The Quality Management System has been our mainstay all these years. It is a product of great study and reflection on how best to add value to the lives of our students. Our approach to education has always been that it is a tool to better lives and the QMS is a result of that. We hope to continue on the path of excellence.”
GIIS schools world over are bound by a single vision- to create an educational space that focuses on wholesome development. At the cutting edge of learning practices, the school lays emphasis on providing facilities for mental, social and academic growth. With a slew of awards to its name, the greatest proof of its exemplary practices are its students. They combine the best of both technology and conventional teaching practices.
For more details visit: https://ae.globalindianschool.org/abu-dhabi
About Global Indian International School:
Global Indian International School (GIIS) is a global network of award-winning premier international schools with more than 15,000 students across 23 campuses in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam, and India.
Founded in 2002, GIIS offers a comprehensive range of International and Indian curricula for Kindergarten to Year 12 students. These include the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), Cambridge IGCSE, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Global Montessori Plus programs. GIIS’ mission is to nurture young minds into global leaders and innovators through its proprietary 9 GEMS™ methodology, a holistic approach to teaching that balances academics with sports, performing arts, entrepreneurship and character development.
GIIS is a member of the Global Schools Foundation (GSF). Based on high standards of governance and established academic criteria, GSF has consistently been recognized internationally for excellence in education and has received more than 90 awards over the past 15 years.
