GE Healthcare brings advanced radiology solutions to King's College Hospital London in the UAE, the new 100-bed super-specialty hospital set to open in first quarter of 2019

Located in Dubai Hills Estate, a master-planned lifestyle development in the heart of the city, the super-specialty facility is set to open in Q1 2019. GE Healthcare will supply the hospital with an extensive suite of diagnostic equipment designed to improve patient experience and clinical outcomes.

Advertisement

GE Healthcare’s technology deployed at the hospital includes radiology systems, including the, a computed tomography solution that delivers high quality images at low dose, helping physicians diagnose disease earlier and faster; the, GE's most advanced and intuitive 1.5T MR technology which allows for hyper scanning with astonishing imaging and impressive speed, with less noise;, a 90/90 remote tilting table system with single end support and variable height tabletop that allows for uncompromised access and automatic patient positioning with X-ray-free centering; the, for advanced digital imaging and that helps address complex clinical needs; the mobile x-ray system, which takes digital x-ray to the point of care; and GE Healthcare is also providing its, a major advancement in breast cancer screening, designed to help reduce the discomfort, pain and anxiety of a mammogram.

David Mezher, General Manager- Middle East, GE Healthcare, said: “The future of healthcare is fast, simple and about affordable solutions that drive tangible outcomes for patients and providers alike. GE Healthcare has an established heritage of equipping the leading public and private sector hospitals in the region with the advanced technology physicians need to be able to focus on what matters most: delivering high quality care to their patients. We are proud to partner with King’s College Hospital London in the UAE.”

Neil Buckley, CEO of King’s College Hospital London in the UAE, said: “King’s uses evidence based, transparent healthcare practices to increase the likelihood of successful outcomes for patients, whilst minimising the likelihood of complications or the need for corrective procedures. Equipping the facility with the most advanced diagnostic technologies available is critical to delivering accurate, evidence based care.”

GE Healthcare’s technology will support King’s College Hospital London in its mission to offer world leading expertise and the best of British evidence based care delivered by leading experts. Some of these experts will be part of a visiting doctors’ program, the London Faculty, which will bring cutting-edge medical treatment to the UAE, including several firsts. In addition to specialist practices in pediatrics, diabetes, endocrinology, and obstetrics & gynecology, the hospital is set to bring its world leading expertise in liver transplant medicine.

The advanced suite of GE Healthcare’s radiology solutions as well as other digital equipment are showcased at GE’s stand at Arab Health Exhibition & Congress 2018 being held from January 29 to February 1, at the Dubai International Convention Center.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018