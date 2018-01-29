GE Healthcare & ATC consolidate position as key technology provider of Ministry of Health's hospitals in Kuwait

Dubai, UAE/Kuwait City, Kuwait: GE Healthcare and its partner, Advanced Technology Company (ATC), have consolidated their position in Kuwait as one of the key technology and solutions providers for the Ministry of Health’s hospital modernization program.

Following an agreement announced last year at Arab Health, GE and ATC have delivered a range of advanced healthcare technologies including healthcare IT systems, CT and MRI devices to three hospital projects under the Ministry of Health (MoH) - Al-Razi Hospital, Sabah Hospital, and Jahra Hospital. This year, two more Ministry of Health hospitals – Kuwait Cancer Control Center and Al Farwaniya Hospital – have selected the innovative diagnostic technology solutions provided by GE Healthcare . In all, the five hospitals are expected to create 4,000 extra patient beds in Kuwait.

The Government of Kuwait has led a remarkable overhaul of the country’s healthcare sector, investing several billion dollars over three years to construct nine hospitals designed to help address the growing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases. Facilitating greater access for citizens to high quality, specialized cardiovascular, diabetes and oncology treatment in Kuwait is also expected to reduce the number of outbound medical tourists and ultimately over time, the national healthcare bill.

David Mezher, General Manager, GE Healthcare Middle East, said: “GE is proud to support the government of Kuwait in its ambitious transformation plan. Our technologies and solutions are designed to deliver superior patient care and enable clinicians to focus on prevention, faster diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Together with the Ministry of Health and ATC, we facilitate the high quality, specialized care Kuwait’s citizens deserve and ensure that physicians have the technology they need to be able to focus on building stronger, closer relationships with their patients. It’s a win-win.”

Ghassan M. Mamlouk, CEO, Advanced Technology Company, said: “Advancements in imaging technology have revolutionized healthcare delivery, bringing remarkable levels of efficiency in diagnosis and patient care. By equipping two more Ministry of Health hospitals with advanced technology, we are offering the community access to excellent care right here in Kuwait. This is aligned with the National Development Plan, with the Ministry of Health focused on modernizing the infrastructure and boosting the quality of healthcare delivery.”

The two new hospitals will be equipped with some of the latest technologies being introduced by GE Healthcare at Arab Health 2018, including the latest version of the Revolution HD, the spectral CT that ensures excellent image acquisition with 25 percent lower noise. GE Healthcare is also bringing its DISCOVERY™ MI, a digital PET/CT system that provides outstanding resolution to improve the detection of small lesions while simultaneously reducing dose and scan time. The DISCOVERY™ MI helps medical practitioners diagnose and stage diseases like cancer earlier, and better define treatment strategies. GE Healthcare will also supply its Senographe Pristina, a major advancement in breast cancer screening designed to help reduce the discomfort, pain and anxiety of a mammogram.

The Al Farwaniya Hospital expansion project will include a new state-of-the-art hospital, an outpatient clinic for dermatology and physical therapy, a dental treatment and teaching facility, a services building, and a multi-story car park. The Kuwait Cancer Control Center is a 618-bed hospital, and billed to be one of the largest cancer centers in the region, with radiation oncology, state-of-the-art hybrid and traditional cancer surgery, nuclear medicine, radiology, chemotherapy, hematology, outpatient oncology clinics and a full complement of supporting clinical and material support functions.

The advanced suite of GE Healthcare’s radiology solutions as well as other digital equipment are showcased at GE’s stand at Arab Health Exhibition & Congress 2018 being held until February 1, at the Dubai International Convention Center.

