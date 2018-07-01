GEMS Our Own English High School Dubai raises AED500,000 for Dubai Cares

As part of a series of philanthropic activities inspired by the Year of Zayed, as well as to celebrate the school’s Golden Jubilee year, the school put in their best efforts to raise funds for a worthy cause.

Dubai, UAE: GEMS Our Own English High School Dubai has raised AED 500,000 for Dubai Cares , part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. All funds raised will go towards Dubai Cares ’ Education in Emergencies programmes to support children affected by conflict, natural disasters and epidemics. At a glittering ceremony held at the school auditorium, the cheque was presented by the school officials including the principal, students and teaching staff to Dubai Cares representatives.

Amal Al Redha, Director of Fundraising at Dubai Cares, said: “It’s overwhelming to see UAE young minds come together to help their underprivileged fellow students flourish in their educational journey. As GEMS Our Own English High School Dubai is celebrating its golden jubilee on the Year of Zayed, it is great to witness the tremendous spirit of giving and enthusiasm among all students which is a true affirmation that the values of empathy, compassion and generosity are deeply rooted in the UAE community. We would like to thank the students, parents, teachers and school management for their efforts which will generate a long lasting impact in the lives of children who aren’t as fortunate as all of us.”

The School embarked on the simple way of selling booklets worth AED 10 to collect donations for Dubai Cares. On sharing this information, the GEMS Our Own English High School Dubai community came together and took the reins to drive the programme forward. Three students who sold the maximum number of booklets, Rhea Bhatia of Grade 10 with 21 booklets, Michelle Joshua of Grade 10 with 20 booklets and Hessa of Grade 8 with 12 booklets were felicitated along with others.

“I am extremely delighted to share that in honour of the Year of Zayed, the students of GEMS Our Own English High School, Dubai have generated an impressive half a million dirhams for Dubai Cares’ Education in Emergencies programmes. I congratulate the students on this great initiative to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the school and what is noteworthy is that they have contributed voluntarily without any compulsion from teachers.”

GEMS Education’s flagship school, and one of the oldest community schools in the country, has become an institution that is known for its high standards of quality education that has seen many of its students go on to some of the best universities in the world. The School has an unprecedented record of nurturing tens of thousands of illustrious alumni established all over the globe.

Starting with three teachers and 27 students in the Al Bastakiya area of Dubai in 1968, Our Own English High School is celebrating its golden jubilee celebrations as it currently serves over 10,000 students of different nationalities from kindergarten to Year 12.

Over the years, the school has achieved distinction in scholastic and co-scholastic areas and set new benchmarks for education in Dubai. The school has also excelled in sports and other extra-curricular activities to produce students with superior skill-sets and accomplishments.

