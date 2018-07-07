GEMS Education students excel in IB exams

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – GEMS Education students studying International Baccalaureate (IB) have continued to perform above international averages, as confirmed by the latest IB examination results released on 5 July 2018.



The students’ performance continues to surpass international benchmarks, with a 2018 average pass rate of 92 per cent, set against the international pass rate of 78 per cent in 2017. The inclusive nature of GEMS schools saw the number of students sitting IB Diploma exams increase to 451 this year.



A total of six GEMS Education schools sat IB exams, including GEMS World Academy – Dubai, Dubai American Academy, GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, GEMS Wellington International School, GEMS Modern Academy, and GEMS American Academy – Abu Dhabi.



A high number of GEMS Education students exceeded an average score of 40, out of a maximum of 45, with GEMS Wellington International School and Dubai American Academy both achieving an average score of 34 points.



Top-performing GEMS Education students included Ameerah Parvez from GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, who achieved an outstanding score of 45, and Sunna Chang from GEMS World Academy and Omar Al Khatib from GEMS Wellington International School, both with an impressive 44.



Congratulating students on their achievement, James MacDonald, Vice President Education (US & IB Curriculum Schools), GEMS Education, said: “We are immensely proud of this year’s cohort of GEMS IB Diploma students and their results. The IB Diploma programme is very rigorous and our students’ hard work has paid off. While we are always sad to say goodbye to our graduates, we are very happy to know that many are attending their first-choice university next year, and I am confident that they are all well-prepared to make a positive difference in the world thanks to their education.”



About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers. It is a highly-regarded choice for quality private education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track-record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means. Operating 47 owned and operated schools, and a further three managed in the MENA region, GEMS Education currently serves over 115,000 students; and through its growing network of schools as well as charitable contributions is fulfilling the founder’s vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every child.



