GEMS Education and Singularity University organises Annual 'Global Innovation Challenge' o Programme encourages young inventors in the UAE

Dubai, UAE: One of the country’s largest gathering of inventors, innovators, investors, students and families took place on February 3rd at GEMS Wellington Academy, Silicon Oasis. The Global Innovation Challenge, run by GEMS Education and Silicon Valley’s Singularity University, invites students around the world to submit solutions to address the world’s most pressing challenges. Over 220 teams showcased their prototypes that could positively impact millions of people using future-focused technologies such as 3D printing, robotics, nanotechnology – as well as skills such as data science and coding. Categories included disaster resilience, food scarcity, prosperity, environmental sustainability, healthcare and more.

Projects ranged from AI-powered air purifiers to personalized school assessments to apps that credit money to people for reaching exercise goals. Using emerging technologies such as blockchain and BitCoin has no age limit. Zero Poverty, from The Westminster School Dubai, has created a Bit Card which uses bank funds to eradicate poverty in Low Economically Developed Countries with the banks get paid back by investment into Bit Coin. The full-day event was a celebration of innovation and positive global impact which included free workshops on DIY robots, modular programmable drones and educational VR demos. Microsoft and Sony were also present and displayed their initiatives towards leveraging technology in education.

