GEMS Education and Singularity University organises Annual 'Global Innovation Challenge' o Programme encourages young inventors in the UAE
Dubai, UAE: One of the country’s largest gathering of inventors, innovators, investors, students and families took place on February 3rd at GEMS Wellington Academy, Silicon Oasis. The Global Innovation Challenge, run by GEMS Education and Silicon Valley’s Singularity University, invites students around the world to submit solutions to address the world’s most pressing challenges.
Over 220 teams showcased their prototypes that could positively impact millions of people using future-focused technologies such as 3D printing, robotics, nanotechnology – as well as skills such as data science and coding. Categories included disaster resilience, food scarcity, prosperity, environmental sustainability, healthcare and more.
The full-day event was a celebration of innovation and positive global impact which included free workshops on DIY robots, modular programmable drones and educational VR demos. Microsoft and Sony were also present and displayed their initiatives towards leveraging technology in education.
“At GEMS Education we see genius in every child, and this is why we believe it is so important to provide opportunities for these young inventors to unlock their potential. We are actively looking at a variety of platforms that allow our students to nurture talents that haven’t been uncovered yet,” said Mick Gernon, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Innovation, Research and Development, GEMS Education.
Prizes were awarded in each category to solutions in both the junior (age 13 and below) and senior (age 14 and above) category. Up to twelve senior projects will be given seed funding and mentorship and select projects will be presented at the annual Singularity University Global Summit in Silicon Valley, California.
