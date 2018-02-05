 
Dubai 05 Feb 2018
Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Article
#education | 05 February, 2018

GEMS Education and Singularity University organises Annual 'Global Innovation Challenge' o Programme encourages young inventors in the UAE

GEMS Education and Singularity University organises Annual 'Global Innovation Challenge' o Programme encourages young inventors in the UAE
Press Release

Dubai, UAE: One of the country’s largest gathering of inventors, innovators, investors, students and families took place on February 3rd at GEMS Wellington Academy, Silicon Oasis. The Global Innovation Challenge, run by GEMS Education and Silicon Valley’s Singularity University, invites students around the world to submit solutions to address the world’s most pressing challenges.

Over 220 teams showcased their prototypes that could positively impact millions of people using future-focused technologies such as 3D printing, robotics, nanotechnology – as well as skills such as data science and coding. Categories included disaster resilience, food scarcity, prosperity, environmental sustainability, healthcare and more.

Projects ranged from AI-powered air purifiers to personalized school assessments to apps that credit money to people for reaching exercise goals. Using emerging technologies such as blockchain and BitCoin has no age limit. Zero Poverty, from The Westminster School Dubai, has created a Bit Card which uses bank funds to eradicate poverty in Low Economically Developed Countries with the banks get paid back by investment into Bit Coin.

The full-day event was a celebration of innovation and positive global impact which included free workshops on DIY robots, modular programmable drones and educational VR demos. Microsoft and Sony were also present and displayed their initiatives towards leveraging technology in education.

Advertisement
GEMS Education Innovation Manager, Karan Deep, shared: “The teams showcasing today began their journey a few months ago by learning about exponential technologies and understanding the impact of this rapidly changing future. They have worked with their teachers and peers and used a human centered approach to innovation and this is what makes their solutions truly scalable over millions of people. The quality, knowledge and passion being shown by the teams here today is evident.”

“At GEMS Education we see genius in every child, and this is why we believe it is so important to provide opportunities for these young inventors to unlock their potential. We are actively looking at a variety of platforms that allow our students to nurture talents that haven’t been uncovered yet,” said Mick Gernon, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Innovation, Research and Development, GEMS Education.

Prizes were awarded in each category to solutions in both the junior (age 13 and below) and senior (age 14 and above) category. Up to twelve senior projects will be given seed funding and mentorship and select projects will be presented at the annual Singularity University Global Summit in Silicon Valley, California.

-Ends-

About GEMS Education:
GEMS Education is a pioneering education company. Through our schools, consulting practice and our charitable foundation we are advancing education for all. Every day in our schools around the world, we prepare thousands of children of all ages for real world success. We are a catalyst and delivery partner. We work with governments, donor agencies and private clients to improve education systems, and provide vital training for young people in an increasingly competitive world. Through the Varkey Foundation we campaign for, and support initiatives that change lives through education.

© Press Release 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular

Advertisement

More From Press Releases

Advertisement