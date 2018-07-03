GCC market surges backed by oil: Markaz

Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” stated in its recent report about Monthly Markets Review that GCC Stock Market continued to post positive results, marking another positive month. The S&P GCC index was up 1.1% for the month and is now up 9.9% for the year, making it as one of the best performing regions in the world. The performance of S&P GCC index was supported by a good show by Saudi Arabia following favorable news flow including MSCI inclusion and increased oil production. On the other side, both MSCI EM and MSCI World were negative for the month. MSCI EM shed 4.6%, while, MSCI World lost 0.2%. Other GCC markets were mixed during the month. Tadawul added 1.9% for the month brining its overall gains in 2018 to 15.1%, the highest in the GCC region. This is in sharp contrast to the Dubai market that has so far lost 16.3% for the year.

Markaz report stated that Zain and Ooredoo were the top gainers amongst the blue chips companies in GCC for the month, rising by 16% and 8.4% respectively. MSCI’s decision to include Kuwait for its annual classification review for 2019 which was announced close to the end of the month, proved to be a boost for Kuwait’s blue-chip stocks whose prices consequently witnessed a rebound. Saudi Arabia, which was the best performing GCC market during H1 2018 with YTD returns of 15.1%, had a turbulent month, with its stocks rallying back and forth due to uncertainties over OPEC’s oil output announcement and a mild market correction after the MSCI upgrade, eventually posting a gain of 1.9% for the month. Anxiety over Dubai’s property market outlook weighed in on its equity index as major real estate and construction players like Emaar Properties and Drake & Scull International posted negative returns.