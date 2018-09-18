GCC Forensics Exhibition & Conference announces agenda

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - The Conference Agenda for the 2nd edition of the GCC Forensics Conference, organised by Clarion Events, has been released. Following the unprecedented success of the inaugural edition of the event last year, there was an overwhelming response to the Call for Abstracts and the agenda is packed full of first-rate speakers from around the world. The conference is organised with full support from the Abu Dhabi Police. The high-level exhibition & conference will bring together forensic experts from the GCC, wider Middle East region and the international community.

Over 50 speakers will come together on the 30-31 October to discuss the latest developments and challenges facing the forensics sector.

Sessions include:



- Appetite for destruction: ransomware

Raj Samani, Fellow and Chief Scientist - McAfee

- The recovery of touch DNA from RDX-C4 evidence

Noora Al Snan, Head of DNA - Ministry of Interior

- Missing persons genetic identification from compromised bone samples

Dr. Irena Zupanic Pajnic, Assistant Professor, Institute of Forensic Medicine, Faculty

of Medicine - University of Ljubljana

- Forensic Odontology and Forensic Medicine: focusing on an optimal symbiosis

Patrick Thevissen, Msc, DDS., Head of the Forensic Odontology Unit - KULeuven

- Forensic Cases Management and Evidence processing (Scene to Morgue)

Prof. Dr. Hisham E. Ragab, Forensic Crime Scenes Center Manager - Calgary Police

Service

