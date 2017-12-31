GAC Begins the New Year with Exceptional Offers on Mitsubishi Models

Commenting on the offer, Manoj Ranade, the GM of General Automotive Company said, “This latest offer stems from our constant endeavour to provide customers with the best possible offers as well as our desire to create the perfect opportunity for them to own their desired Mitsubishi. We also launched this offer as a special gift on the occasion of the New Year. As the title rightfully states, the offer is by far the best time to buy a new Mitsubishi, offering customers unbeatable prices and benefits. As such, we would like to invite Mitsubishi customers and enthusiasts from across the Sultanate to visit their nearest Mitsubishi showrooms to learn more about the offer.”

General Automotive Company (GAC), the official distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in Oman, has announced its latest offer titled ‘The best time to buy a Mitsubishi is now’. GAC is offering cash gifts starting from OMR 1,000 up to OMR 3,795 for customers purchasing any of Mitsubishi model before February 9. The offer also includes one year free insurance on select models and a free service package of 2 years/30,000km.

Advertisement

Included in the offer is every model from Mitsubishi’s line-up including the Montero Sport, Outlander, Pajero, ASX, Attrage, and Lancer EX. Customers purchasing any one of these models will receive cash gifts starting from a minimum of OMR 1,000 all the way up to OMR 3,795; together with a free service package of 2 years/30,000 Km. Select models will also come with one year free insurance included as part of the package.

Montero Sport is a four wheel drive (4WD) powered by a 3.0 litre 6-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also comes with 7 seats and 18-inch aluminium wheels. The Montero Sport features a wide range of safety equipment including an Anti-lock braking system (ABS) and 2 SRS Airbags.

Outlander is a four wheel drive from the Japanese manufacturer, powered by an advanced 2.4 litre or 3.0 litre engine. It also features an Anti-lock braking system (ABS) and 2 SRS Airbags along with a wide range of safety features.

The legendary four wheel drive from Mitsubishi, the Pajero is powered by a 6 cylinder, 3.5 litre or 3.8 litre engine. It is equipped with 17 inch aluminium wheels, Anti-lock braking system (ABS) and 2 SRS Airbags. It proven off-road and on-road capability makes the Pajero the perfect model to take you wherever you want to go, regardless of the nature of the road.

Mitsubishi Attrage is a compact sedan with a lightweight body that contributes to class leading fuel efficiency. It is powered by a 1.2 litre and can travel 22.4 Km with only 1 litre of fuel. It is also equipped with an Anti-lock braking system (ABS) and 2 SRS Airbags.

Mitsubishi ASX is also one of the models included in the offer. It is an all-wheel drive crossover that is powered by a 4 cylinder, 2.0 litre engine. ASX is also equipped with an Anti-lock braking system (ABS) and 2 SRS Airbags. It is one of the most popular family models in the market, combining the versatility of an SUV with the drivability and comfort of a sedan.

The stunning Lancer EX is powered by l.6 litre or 2.0 litre engine, depending on the model. This sports sedan also features a wide range of safety equipment including an Anti-lock braking system (ABS) and 2 SRS Airbags. The design of every detail of this active car is inspired by the strength of its engine.

Manoj added, “All the models included in this special offer represent the best of what Mitsubishi offers its customers. These models provide the best driving experience in their class, while also offering the highest levels of safety and comfort. In addition to outstanding level of after sales services provided by the specialised maintenance teams at service centres of GAC. Purchasing one of these models and benefiting from this offer is undoubtedly one of the best ways to celebrate the New Year.”

It’s worth mentioning that ‘The best time to buy a Mitsubishi is now’ offer will last until February 9, 2018. The cash gift varies from model to model and can be used as part of the down payment if so desired.

For more information on the new offer or to book a test drive, customers can visit their local Mitsubishi showroom, or go online to www.mitsubishioman.com. Customers can also call +968 24 500 500, whatsapp/sms +968 93 800 925, or follow the brand on its ‘Mitsubishi Oman’ facebook page or twitter @mitsubishioman.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2017