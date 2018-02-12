Future Technologies in Ambulance Services to be highlighted at the 3rd DIAC this March

The latest edition of DIAC, aims to contribute to the skill development of paramedic personnel working in all emergency departments in the UAE during various urgent situations while also focusing on improving the way they manage future emergencies through new methodologies and recent studies, which will be discussed by key figures in the industry.

Dubai - United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, and in cooperation with Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, DCAS and INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, the 3 rd edition of Dubai International Ambulance Conference – DIAC, will be held from the 5 th to the 7 th of March, 2018 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre .

Commenting on the 3rd edition of Dubai International Ambulance Conference, H.E. Khalifa Hassan Aldrai, Executive Director of DCAS, Dubai, said, “Dubai being always at the forefront in leadership and excellence, hosts this march the 3rd edition of DIAC, following the remarkable successes the event has achieved in the previous two editions. The 3rd edition of DIAC will highlight the untold sacrifices of paramedics and emergency medical personnel and the active role they play in catering to the needs of patients by delivering top quality pre hospital care.”

This announcement came at a press conference that was held earlier today, and was presided by H.E. Khalifa Hassan Aldrai, Executive Director, Dubai Corporation Ambulance Services​​​, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of DIAC, Dr. Omar Al Sakaf, Director of Medical & Technical Affairs, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Eng. Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman & Group CEO of INDEX Holding, and Mr. Essa Bin Ali Redha, Administration Office Manager, during which they elaborated on the importance of this event that will discuss the new practices, methodologies, and case studies presented by local and international experts in the field.

He added, “It is extremely important to highlight the active role played by professionals in emergency services while also shed light and explore international practices in the field and establish an academic and scientific base for all decisions related to the development of this sector.’

On his part, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of DIAC, said: "The 3rd edition of DIAC will be held in parallel to DIHAD Conference and Exhibition and the 13th edition of International Emergency and Catastrophe Management Conference and Exhibition, all under one roof at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. DIAC presents a unique platform for health care providers to develop their skills and knowledge in delivering best quality services. DIAC will also highlight the most important issues and challenges and discuss the latest scientific topics concerning the field of ambulance and emergency services.”

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani stressed on the importance of the participation of all the various emergency personnel and specialists in the field of ambulance and emergency services, as this will not only improve their knowledge but also help equip them with the right professional skills, in order to complete their mission much more effectively.

From his side, Dr. Omar Al SaKaf, Director of Medical and Technical Affairs, DCAS, said, “The 3rd DIAC Conference will review the best practices in the field of emergency services while also discuss the smart services in the field of emergency, advanced and pre-hospital care. DIAC will attract hundreds of experts, specialists, doctors and paramedics from the region and around the world, who will support the efforts of The Pan Asian Trauma Outcomes Study PATOS group and their founding member countries Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Turkey, Korea and Malaysia. The conference program will include a number of specialized sessions and workshops covering various topics, concerning ways to prevent injury and maximize the chances of saving patients during accidents.”

He further stated, “The 3rd edition of DIAC will present the Gulf experience in delivering superior emergency care, emergency management and pre-hospital care while also call for the implementation of modern services in order to ensure health and safety of its people. The 3rd Dubai International Ambulance Conference, will bring together international agencies, governmental and non-governmental organizations, charitable organizations, media representatives, and academic institutions in emergency care, all under one roof to discuss latest tools and technologies to deliver top quality ambulance services and emergency care.”

The event is organized by INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions, member of INDEX Holding, and it is supported by Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and the Emirates Society of Emergency Medicine, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai.

