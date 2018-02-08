Four seasons hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah island welcomes General Manager Olivier Thomas

At Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Thomas will ensure that the property demonstrates a keen sense of commitment to the dynamic growth of Al Maryah Island as the capital’s financial hub and a sought-after luxury shopping and dining destination.

With over 20 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry, Thomas joins the team in the UAE capital from Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca where he held the same position from 2014 to 2017. Prior to this, Thomas has served at the company’s properties in Amman, his first Four Seasons assignment, as well as in Prague.

Advertisement

“It is a privilege to work alongside the incredible team at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, a property that has become synonymous with unparalleled and intuitive Four Seasons service and care. I love Abu Dhabi for its harmonious and welcoming vibe and I feel extremely lucky to continue my Four Seasons journey at this breath-taking Hotel that offers guests an eclectic mix of exquisite gastronomic concepts at our stylish dining venues as well as easy access to Al Maryah Island’s vibrant lifestyle activities and experiences,” says Thomas.

A French native, Thomas is married with two children and enjoys the experience of living in a city that is home to diverse cultures. Fluent in French, English and Italian, he hopes that his assignment in the UAE capital will help him to pick up a new language.

-Ends-

About Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

In a vibrant urban community right on the water, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island welcomes guests with bright, open spaces, embracing expansive views of the city skyline and the sparkling waterfront. On dynamic, upscale Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi’s business and lifestyle destination – Four Seasons is located within a 34-storey glass tower, both high-tech and environmentally advanced. Sophisticated new concepts throughout the Hotel define Four Seasons as Abu Dhabi’s most exciting waterfront location. Blending urban chic and understated luxury, we offer 200 light-filled accommodations, including 38 suites – all with water views. With six creative restaurants and lounges, this is Al Maryah Island’s premier location for stylish entertaining. All venues open to outdoor waterfront terraces and most include private dining rooms. Relaxation awaits in the radiant Dahlia Spa – with separate fitness and treatment facilities for men and women. Our swimming pool offers a cool social scene with skyline views. With two bright, airy ballrooms that open onto the water, Four Seasons is Abu Dhabi’s most desirable address for meetings, social events and weddings. Every moment is elevated by thoughtful Four Seasons service, anticipating each guest’s unique personal needs – whether the goal is relaxing on vacation or staying efficient for business.

© Press Release 2018