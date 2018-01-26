Fortius Clinic attend Arab Health to showcase brand new joint replacement centre

Founded by a group of 12 orthopaedic surgeons with a shared vision of building a worldwide centre of excellence in musculoskeletal care, the Fortius Clinic now has over 80 specialists across sports and exercise medicine, orthopaedic surgery and radiology.

A leading specialist across sports and exercise medicine, orthopaedic surgery and radiology is attending the Arab Health 2018 to showcase the launch of its dedicated joint replacement centre.

The Fortius Joint Replacement @ Bupa is a partnership between Fortius Group and Bupa Health Services with a shared aim to achieve new standards of excellence in hip and knee joint replacement surgery in the UK. The dedicated private facility brings together a group of leading specialists in joint replacement, who will all adopt a shared evidence based best practice pathway, in order to deliver the most effective and highest quality of care for all their patients.

With multiple sites across London including outpatient and diagnostic clinics, Fortius Clinic has built a reputation for excellence treating elite athletes, sports professionals and people suffering chronic pain, arthritis and musculoskeletal conditions. More recently Fortius Clinic has partnered with the renowned Bupa Cromwell Hospital to open a dedicated joint replacement centre.

Musculoskeletal problems, such as hip and knee osteoarthritis are the main reason for joint replacement surgery and the leading causes of disability in the UK, affecting more than 6.5m people. Since 1960, improvements in joint replacement surgical techniques and technology have greatly increased the effectiveness of total hip and knee replacement, and the number of people opting for joint replacement surgery for both hip and knee has continued to grow by about 50 percent and about 43 percent respectively over the past 10 years.

Chief Executive of Fortius Group, Jim McAvoy said “Fortius enjoys a hard-earned reputation for being the best in orthopaedics and we are looking forward to showcase this at Arab Health. We are proud to be leading in the design of great patient experiences and value-based healthcare and look forward to welcoming Middle Eastern patients to our new pioneering centre of excellence.”

As part of this new initiative, Fortius Clinic has invested in the Stryker MAKO robot, for both hip and knee replacements, bringing robotic-assisted surgery to Harley Street Medical Area.

The clinic is located within the Harley Street Medical Area, London - an area famed for its medical excellence in treating complex and life-threatening conditions. The area, managed by long-term landlord The Howard de Walden Estate, brings together a community of world renowned medical professionals.

The Arab Health Exhibition & Congress is taking place from 29th January to the 1st February 2018, at the Dubai Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Fortius team will be located on the Harley Street Medical Area Stand on the UK Pavilion (Stand H7E30).

About Harley Street Medical Area

The Howard de Walden Estate is the guardian of the Harley Street Medical Area and has been supporting and nurturing medical excellence in this historic part of London for 200 years. The Harley Street Medical Area is a collective of hospitals, clinics and specialists who deliver outstanding patient care through pioneering treatments and cutting-edge technologies. The Harley Street Medical Area has over 5000 medical specialists and over 250 clinics working within 92 acres of Marylebone, central London. The Harley Street Medical Area brings together a community of medical professionals who provide access to the best medical treatments and services in the world and are at the forefront of advancing global medical practices, in the City of London.

