Fortinet to Drive Security Transformation at Gitex 2018

“The digital transformation or DX wave appears to be sweeping away everything that stands before it, and cybersecurity worries have emerged as a significant obstacle to the transformation process,” said Alain Penel, Regional Vice President – Middle East, Fortinet. “Currently, four areas stand out as particularly acute cybersecurity pain points for organizations adopting a DX approach; cloud computing and in particular multi-cloud environments, IoT, a burgeoning threat landscape, and rising regulatory pressure. It is crucial to understand that while organizations are turning to DX to achieve growth as well as associated business objectives, the process also requires an equivalent security transformation. We are utilizing our presence at GITEX 2018 to demonstrate how the Fortinet Security Fabric brings together multiple security technologies to deliver comprehensive and collaborative security capabilities across the whole network and enable security transformation.”

Dubai, UAE – Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, has announced its participation at GITEX 2018 with a focus on encouraging organizations to adopt a Security Transformation (SX) approach to complement their Digital Transformation (DX) initiative.

Fortinet will be present in the Enterprise Networking and Security section in the Sheikh Rashid Hall Stand SR- C4, where it will showcase its vision of security transformation and hold customized demonstrations highlighting the key capabilities of the Fortinet Security Fabric:

• Introducing new capabilities across the key solution areas within the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture, including management and analytics, multi-cloud, network, advanced threat protection, unified access, web applications, email, IoT and endpoint security.

• Focusing on its industry-leading secure SD-WAN functionality, threat detection services, and expanded visibility from IoT to multi-cloud networks protecting the vast attack surface resulting from digital transformation (DX) strategies.

“As cyber adversaries adopt new methods to target and exploit organizations, security transformation demands the integration of security into all areas of digital technology. This results in fundamental changes to how security is architected, deployed, and operated. which is why digital transformation and security transformation need to walk hand-in-hand,” added Penel.

