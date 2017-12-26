Focus on New Economy, Global Expansion & Diversity Key to Ajman Free Zone Growth in 2017

AJMAN, United Arab Emirates — Ajman Free Zone ( AFZ ) today said that a persistent focus in attracting new economy entrepreneurs spanning e-commerce and services across a global landscape resulted in robust inflow of investments in to the free zone in 2017, significantly supporting its year-0n-year growth strategy.

“Over and above the growth in absolute numbers, 2017 was a milestone year for two major reasons – one is a major diversification of investments as we tapped new source markets and second was our focus on the new economy, particularly across digital entrepreneurships and services industries. What we did was to align our vision with the growing Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) segment world over positioning AFZ as an ideal vantage point for these businesses looking towards the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Indian Sub-Continent and Africa,” said Mr. Faisal Al Nuaimi, Executive Director, Sales & Marketing, Ajman Free Zone .

“While we continue to maintain healthy investment continuity with our traditional source markets, our foray into new markets during 2017 helped us diversify our business outlook,” Mr. Faisal said.

AFZ is also currently working on opening marketing hubs in Central and East Asian countries as well as Europe. In the second half of the year, AFZ did a roadshow in Italy to showcase its investment propositions to European investors.

“Our keenness to tap investments from new markets was also complemented by new services. Coupled with this, we received continued patronage from our investors to our pioneering strategy based on offering flexible installment based investment packages ideal for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), he said..

AFZ also started corporate re-domiciliation services targeted at global offshore companies this year. “We have robust inquiries to this service we launched recently which we consider as an endorsement of the UAE as a business-friendly investment destination,” Mr. Faisal added.

Stating that one of the cornerstones of 2017 success was also a focused approach to woo SME’s from across the world, Mr. Rishi Somaiya, Sales Director, AFZ, said: “We were able to escalate our SME focus to many global markets with the help of our local offices present in many markets. The fact that AFZ offers a low-investment, flexible investment option was a major catalyst in fueling interest among global SMEs to consider moving to the free zone.”

